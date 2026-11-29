The 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle united thousands nationwide, promoting health and the Olympic spirit. The event featured massive cycling rallies, an Olympic-themed film, and a commitment to a drug-free, active lifestyle.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): The 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated across the country on Sunday, bringing together students, celebrities, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, families and community organisations in a nationwide celebration of fitness, cycling and sustainable living. Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre, Guwahati, celebrated the grand 100th Edition of Sundays on Cycle on Sunday at Gauhati University Campus, Jalukbari, Guwahati, with the participation of approximately 500 participants, according to a press release from SAI Guwahati.

The landmark edition, dedicated to celebrating the Olympic Movement in India under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, witnessed participation from 100 iconic locations across the country, besides being organised in every district. An Olympic film featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana and renowned athletes Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Sheetal Devi (Para-Archery) and Smriti Mandhana (Cricket) was also launched on the occasion. The film portrays India's Olympic dream and its aspirations to host a future edition of the Olympic Games.

The highlight event was organised in Pune, where the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, led a mega cycling rally alongside Bollywood celebrities, Indian Olympic Association representatives, top athletes and senior officials. More than 1.5 lakh MY Bharat volunteers also participated in the 100th edition, with MY Bharat organising cycling rallies across more than 600 districts nationwide. Participants collectively took the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, reaffirming their commitment to a drug-free India under the motto of Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.

At Gauhati University Campus, Jalukbari, Guwahati, the event was graced by Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary of University Classes and Director of Students' Welfare, Gauhati University; Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Shiva Thapa; and Ankushita Boro, Gold Medalist at the Youth Women's World Boxing Championships, as Guests of Honour. D. K. Mittal, Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, along with Shivam Pandey and Parneet Singh, Assistant Directors, SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, were also present on the occasion.

The 100th edition marked a significant milestone in the journey of an initiative that began on 17th December 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, with the message of 'Pollution Ka Solution'. What started as a cycling drive involving nearly 500 cyclists in Delhi has evolved into a nationwide movement. Over 100 editions, Sundays on Cycle has recorded nearly 40 lakh cumulative nationwide participations, with close to 10,000 locations organising the initiative weekly and over 6,000 Fit India NaMo Cycling Clubs established across the country.

The 100th edition also celebrated the three core values of Olympism — Excellence, Respect and Friendship. Through Sundays on Cycle, citizens are encouraged to strive for personal excellence by adopting regular physical activity, demonstrate respect for fellow participants and the environment, and build friendships across communities through sport. The initiative seeks to take the Olympic spirit beyond sporting arenas and make it an integral part of everyday life.

India's sporting ambitions extend beyond hosting major international competitions and developing world-class infrastructure. As the country prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aspires to host the 2036 Olympic Games, initiatives such as Sundays on Cycle are helping lay the grassroots foundation for a stronger sporting culture. The message of #IndiaReady4Olympics encourages every child to play, every young citizen to remain active and every family to embrace fitness as a way of life.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has also consistently used its weekly editions to promote important national priorities, including the fight against obesity, a drug-free lifestyle, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, national unity and constitutional values. Special editions have brought together diverse sections of society and highlighted the importance of healthy living, sustainable mobility and community participation. (ANI)