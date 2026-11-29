WWE icon Rey Mysterio announced his retirement from professional wrestling following the Survivor Series: WarGames event. His final match is scheduled for June 12, 2027, at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, concluding a legendary 35-year career.

Texas [US], November 29 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Rey Mysterio has announced his retirement from professional wrestling next year, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career spanning over 35 years. Mysterio made the announcement during the post-show segment following WWE's 'Survivor Series: WarGames' event, which was held in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

During the post-show, the legendary wrestler revealed that he would compete in his final professional wrestling bout on June 12 next year at Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. The iconic football stadium is renowned for hosting two historic FIFA World Cup finals, where Brazilian legend Pelé and Argentine great Diego Maradona lifted the coveted trophy in 1970 and 1986, respectively.

"2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as el Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact, June 12th, we will be there, and that will be my final match," announced Mysterio.

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At the event, Mysterio participated in a five-on-five elimination clash between Team Mexico and Team USA. His team, comprising Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano, prevailed over a star-studded Team USA featuring CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans and LA Knight.

Later in a statement, WWE announced, "WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced the details for his final match in WWE during the Survivor Series: WarGames Post-Show."

"The conclusion to his iconic career will take place at a Mexico City Premium Live Event on June 12 at Banorte Stadium. formerly Azteca Stadium," the statement added.

Mysterio, who helped popularise the traditional Mexican high-flying and high-risk wrestling style known as 'Lucha Libre' among mainstream audiences, made his WWE debut in 2002. Beginning his professional wrestling career as a teenager in 1989, the 51-year-old established himself as one of the prominent names in the sport through his appearances for now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), besides competing for Mexican promotions AAA and CMLL before joining WWE.

Known for his flashy and colourful masks, Mysterio also became widely recognised for his signature finishing manoeuvre, the '619'. The move involves him running across the ring and delivering a two-legged kick to an opponent positioned over the middle rope, while holding the top and middle ropes and swinging his legs through the ropes.

Over the years, his unique wrestling style, athleticism and high-flying manoeuvres have made him one of the most popular performers among professional wrestling fans worldwide.

During his illustrious WWE career, Mysterio went on to become a three-time world champion, a Royal Rumble match winner, a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion. He also won the now-defunct WWE Cruiserweight Championship three times. He is also part of WWE's elite Grand Slam Champions list, having won major championship titles across the main-event, mid-card and tag team divisions.

In recognition of his contributions to professional wrestling, Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. Throughout his career, he has been involved in several memorable matches and rivalries against some of the biggest names in the sport, including Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Batista, CM Punk, Randy Orton and Kurt Angle. In recent years, his rivalry with his son, Dominik Mysterio, has also attracted considerable attention from wrestling fans. (ANI)