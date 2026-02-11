Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was furious after Leeds’ equaliser stood despite handball claims in their 2-2 draw. The Premier League explained VAR upheld the referee’s call. Chelsea’s winning streak ended as Palmer missed a late chance to seal victory.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was left incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues had raced into a two-goal lead through Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, but Leeds fought back. Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty in the 76th minute before Noah Okafor equalised with 17 minutes remaining.

Controversy surrounded Okafor’s goal, as the ball appeared to strike Jayden Bogle’s arm in the build-up. Speaking to TNT Sports, Rosenior said he believed it was handball at the time. When told by reporter Olivia Buzaglo that officials deemed it non-deliberate, Rosenior’s frustration grew. “The rule is the rule. If there’s any handball in the lead up to a goal, it should be disallowed. You saying that has just got me angrier because it’s unacceptable if they’ve come with that judgement,” he said.

Chelsea missed a golden chance to win when Palmer failed to convert in stoppage time. The result ended their run of four consecutive Premier League victories.

The Premier League later explained why the goal was allowed to stand. In a statement, the Match Centre confirmed referee Robert Jones’ decision was checked and upheld by VAR, ruling there was no handball offence by Bogle.

Chelsea remain fifth in the table with 44 points from 26 matches. Leeds, meanwhile, boosted their survival hopes with the draw.