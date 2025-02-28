Champions Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar disapproves comparing Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar; Here's why (WATCH)

Recently, Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the fastest batter to score 14000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the feat during the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. 
 

Champions Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar disapproves comparing Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar; Here's why (WATCH)
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Former Team India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar rejected the comparison between Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli and Tendulkar are among the greatest batters to have been produced by India. 

Virat Kohli was considered a successor to Sachin Tendulkar, given his impeccable technique, consistency across formats and ability to perform under pressure. The two batting legends of Indian cricket have been compared with each other due to their extraordinary records, match-winning abilities and dominance across different eras. Recently, Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the fastest batter to score 14000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the feat during the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan hails Rohit Sharma's captaincy, says he balances leniency & control well

Despite Kohli and Tendulkar being legends of the game, with plethora of records under their belts, Sunil Gavaskar rejected the comparisons between two players. Speaking on Ten Sports show ‘The Dressing Room’, the 125-Test veteran stated that Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar played in two different eras, under different conditions and faced different bowlers and thus, making comparisons incoherent. 

“I will never compare eras because, you know, playing conditions are different, the pitches are different, the opposition is different. So it is very difficult to compare people." Gavaskar said. 

“We will always compare players. Have you ever seen anybody asking ‘is Ricky Ponting a better player than Greg Chappell.?’ Nobody. Just accept the current players they are. There is no comparison.” he added.

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli-Tendulkar comparisons

Sachin Tendulkar’s era began in 1989 and ended in 2013. During this period, the legendary batter achieved several records, including most international runs (34357), most centuries (100), most Test centuries (51), and was the first player to amass 15000 runs in Tests and ODIs, and others. Tendulkar retired from cricket across all formats after playing his 200th and final Test in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, began his international career in 2008 and established himself as one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket. In the ODI World Cup 2023, the 36-year-old became the first batter to record 50 ODI centuries, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons in the semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Recently, Kohli  extended his ODI centuries record to 51 when played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 100 off 107 balls to help India chase down a 242-run target against Pakistan. 

Virat Kohli hopes to be in good form in remaining Champions Trophy 

After a century knock against India’s arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli will be looking to carry on his form into the remaining matches, especially the final group stage match against New Zealand and the semifinal. 

After scoring just 22 runs in India’s opening match against Bangladesh, the questions were raised about his form. However, the former India captain silenced his critics with a magnificent century against Pakistan. Virat Kohli will look to play a crucial role in India’s remaining matches as the Men in Blue are pushing themselves for the Champions Trophy title, which they last won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. 

Virat Kohli has a good record in the Champions Trophy, amassing 651 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 93 in 15 matches. In the ongoing edition of the marquee event, Kohli has aggregated 122 runs, including a century, at an average of 122 in two matches. 

Also read: Champions Trophy: Disappointed Pakistan skipper Rizwan admits team didn't perform well after early exit

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash snt

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan hails Rohit Sharma's captaincy, says he balances leniency & control well snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan hails Rohit Sharma's captaincy, says he balances leniency & control well

IML 2025: Gayle and Benn's heroics propel West Indies Masters to 8-run win over England Masters snt

IML 2025: Gayle and Benn's heroics propel West Indies Masters to 8-run win over England Masters

Champions Trophy: Disappointed Pakistan skipper Rizwan admits team didn't perform well after early exit snt

Champions Trophy: Disappointed Pakistan skipper Rizwan admits team didn't perform well after early exit

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Labuschagne warns against underrating Afghanistan ahead of crucial clash snt

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Labuschagne warns against underrating Afghanistan ahead of crucial clash

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video dmn

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash snt

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March gcw

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon