Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup campaign is clouded by venue disputes and internal controversy. Najmul Hossain Shanto has spoken out strongly against remarks targeting Tamim Iqbal, while players admit the uncertainty is taking a toll.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has admitted that uncertainty over the team’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup in India is weighing heavily on players. Shanto said the squad is trying to act as if “everything is ok,” but acknowledged the psychological strain of the ongoing standoff.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approached the ICC seeking to shift fixtures to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India. The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh slated to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Shanto noted that distractions before major tournaments have become a recurring issue for Bangladesh. “Something always happens before every World Cup. I can say this from my experience of three World Cups – it does have an effect,” he told reporters. He added that players are attempting to block out the noise and focus on performance, though the situation is far from easy.

The controversy deepened after BCB director M Najmul Islam branded former captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” in a Facebook post, later deleted. Tamim had urged the board to adopt a calm and pragmatic approach to the dispute. Shanto strongly condemned the remark, calling it disrespectful and unacceptable.

“Very sad, very sad because such comments were made about a cricketer – a former captain, and in my opinion one of Bangladesh’s most successful cricketers whom we grew up watching,” Shanto said. He stressed that players expect respect regardless of their status and criticized the board for failing to act as a guardian.

Shanto likened the situation to parents correcting children privately rather than publicly, saying the comment was difficult to accept. “I completely reject it as a player,” he concluded.

Tensions escalated further after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL on BCCI instructions, citing unspecified developments. Bangladesh responded by refusing to travel to India, reinforcing its demand to move matches to Sri Lanka.

The BCB has since sent a second letter to the ICC, repeating its request and raising specific security concerns. The ICC has sought more information but has remained publicly silent.

Bangladesh’s squad for the tournament includes Litton Das as captain, alongside Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, and Shoriful Islam.