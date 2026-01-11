India face New Zealand in the first ODI of 2026 without two of their biggest stars. Here’s why Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not featuring in the game…

India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11 will see two of their biggest names absent. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been rested from the three‑match series, with selectors prioritizing their fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 beginning February 7.

Bumrah, who last featured in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup final, continues to skip the format. The management has opted to preserve the injury‑prone fast bowler for selective assignments. Recognized as a match‑winner across formats, Bumrah remains India’s first‑choice pacer but will prepare for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand instead.

The Ahmedabad‑born bowler showed form in the recent South Africa T20Is, claiming four wickets in three matches. Despite conceding 45 runs in four wicketless overs during the second game in Mullanpur, he bounced back strongly in the final outing. The series also marked a milestone as Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.

Hardik Pandya will also miss the ODI series. The seam‑bowling all‑rounder has not played a 50‑over match for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. According to the BCCI, Pandya is not fully fit to deliver 10 overs in an ODI.

Pandya featured for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26, scoring 208 runs with the bat. His bowling workload, however, remained limited, sending down just two overs against Vidarbha before completing his quota against Chandigarh. With the T20 World Cup approaching, the management is keen to keep him fresh for the shorter format.

The 32‑year‑old has proven his worth in high‑pressure situations. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Pandya defended 16 runs in the last over to secure India’s second title. His availability for the T20I series against New Zealand will be crucial as India fine‑tune preparations for the global event.