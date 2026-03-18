In a fireside chat at DPS International, Gurugram, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu spoke to students about resilience and success, emphasizing that 'success is not immediate' and that hard work is the key to overcoming setbacks.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu spoke on how "success is not immediate" and how hard work is key in all walks of life, be it in sports or as a student.

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In a candid and deeply engaging fireside conversation at DPS International on Tuesday, Gurugram, Sindhu and education leader Devyani Jaipuria came together to speak with students about resilience, discipline and the realities behind success. But beyond the applause and admiration, the conversation revealed something more powerful -- what it truly takes to keep going when things do not work out.

Sindhu on Resilience and Hard Work

Reflecting on her journey, Sindhu shared that success is not defined by a single moment, but by the ability to keep returning after setbacks. "I have lost more matches than I've won at times," she said as quoted by a press release. "But there is always a next time. You have to keep trying every single time and believe that you can do it," she added.

Recounting her journey through repeated near-misses before winning gold at the World Championships, she added, "There were moments when I thought maybe it is not meant for me. But I kept going, and that belief made all the difference."

Her message to students was simple but powerful -- success is not immediate, and it is never easy. "Hard work is the key, whether it is in studies or in sport. Nobody is born with a golden spoon," she said.

The Role of Sports in Education

For Devyani, the conversation was not just about inspiration, but about reimagining how schools prepare students for life. "Sport teaches some of the most valuable lessons about perseverance, discipline and the courage to pursue ambitious goals," she said.

Building on this belief, Jaipuria emphasised that sports cannot remain an afterthought in education. "We cannot continue to treat sport as something secondary. It is one of the most powerful classrooms for life skills," she said.

The Importance of a Support System

The conversation also brought focus to the importance of support systems in shaping success. "Behind every strong individual, there is often a system of support -- mentors, families and communities that enable them to keep going," Jaipuria said.

Sindhu echoed this, speaking about the role her parents and coaches played in her journey. "It is very important to support children in what they want to do," she said. "Success does not come easy. Sometimes it takes years, and that is when support matters the most," she added.

The fireside conversation concluded with an open Q&A session, where students engaged both speakers on pressure, ambition and finding their own paths. (ANI)