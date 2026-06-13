Brazil's star player Neymar will miss the team's first FIFA World Cup match due to an injury. The coach has confirmed that Neymar will not be playing in the game against Morocco.

Brazil's star player Neymar will not be playing in the team's first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is still recovering from an injury and will miss the opening group match against Morocco. Some reports even suggest that Neymar might have to sit out the entire group stage. The match is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 AM.

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Brazil has never had a shortage of talented players. For years, the team has been packed with top players in every position, rather than depending on just one person. However, for the last three World Cups, the team's strategies were all built around Neymar. So, the entire football world is eagerly waiting to see how Brazil performs in its first match without him.

Brazil vs Morocco

In 2014, Neymar was in great form, but an injury during the match against Colombia affected the whole team. Although Brazil beat Colombia to reach the semi-finals, they suffered a massive defeat against Germany, losing by 7 goals. In 2018, they fought hard but lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals. The 2022 quarter-final was another sad story. Brazil took the lead against Croatia thanks to Neymar's individual brilliance, but defensive blunders pushed the match to a penalty shootout. Brazil lost and was knocked out.

This time, fans were relieved just to see Neymar's name on the World Cup squad list. Even though constant injuries have affected his game, his presence on the field gives the team a 'winning mentality'. But this injury, right before the group stage, has left fans and the team worried again. Still, fans are hopeful that Neymar will be back on the field after the group stage.

At the same time, Brazil's full confidence is in their coach, Carlo Ancelotti. If the forward trio of Raphinha, Vinicius, and Cunha can continue the form they showed in their club matches, Brazil should win easily. Igor Thiago and the young player Endrick also bring hope. In the midfield, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, and Lucas Paquetá are expected to perform well. Fans are also hoping that Marquinhos and Gabriel will not repeat the defensive problems that have been a headache for Brazil lately.

On the other hand, the Morocco team is in excellent form. They have come to this tournament to be the 'dark horse'. While the team relies heavily on its captain and full-back Achraf Hakimi and forward Brahim Diaz, they are expected to make a big impact with their collective team effort, just like in the last World Cup. This is the third time Brazil and Morocco are facing each other. Brazil won by 2 goals in the 2002 World Cup. But in a friendly match three years ago, Morocco gave Brazil a shock defeat.