Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu Thirumaran revealed he won his CWG 2026 bronze medal while suffering from severe food poisoning. The athlete expressed regret, believing the illness prevented him from winning gold, and is now prioritizing his health for future events like the Asian Games.

Indian triple jumper and bronze medalist Selva Prabhu Thirumaran revealed that he was suffering from food poisoning during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

India concluded the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, finishing fourth in the medal table. Selva Prabhu Thirumaran clinched his maiden CWG medal, securing bronze by registering his best jump of 16.52 meters. He finished behind fellow compatriot and silver medalist Praveen Chithravel (16.58 meters) and Jamaica’s Jordan Scott, who took home the gold medal with a jump of 16.72 meters.

However, little did anyone know that the young athlete was competing under severe physical distress, suffering from a bout of food poisoning that hampered his peak performance on the field.

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‘Wished I Should Have Gotten That Gold’

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran arrived in New Delhi from Glasgow on Monday, August 3, after returning from the Commonwealth Games. Speaking to the Press Trust of India, the Tamil Nadu track and field athlete expressed regret at not winning the gold medal, as the food poisoning left him completely drained of energy and strength right before the final event.

“I wish I should have gotten that gold. I was really hoping for gold, but what can be done when the competition begins, there is illness and food poisoning,” the triple jumper said.

“I feel that in the end, there is always a cost to yourself. I am mentally tough, so I decided, whatever happens, I will do it. Keep pushing myself," he added.

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In the qualifying round, Selva Prabhu finished third with his best jump of 16.26m. Though he managed to improve his distance in the final to claim a podium finish, the lingering effects of the illness ultimately kept him from reaching the top step of the podium.

Selva Prabhu’s bronze medal came in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, marking an inspiring milestone in his burgeoning athletic career despite the difficult circumstances he faced in Glasgow.

Selva Aims to Take Care of His Health

As Selva Prabhu regretted missing out on the gold medal due to physical setbacks, he said staying healthy would be his top priority going forward, while expressing his confidence in his consistency and vowed to improve his approach technique to win gold at future competitions, especially at the Asian Games.

“I should have stayed healthy, but it's for the next time I'm always ready. I can compete more and stay healthy. It's about the stage. I have the consistency. It's all about that particular day. I just always want to stay healthy. Now, I want to work on my approach. Once I get the hang of it, I can do it," the CWG bronze medalist said.

“I live each day. Each day requires a new performance. You just cannot target a gold like that. Yes, I am now looking forward to qualifying for the Asian Games first and then taking it from there," he added.

Apart from his bronze medal at the CWG 2026, Selva Prabhu also won a silver medal at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships.

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