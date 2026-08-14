Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon has passed away after an 11-year battle with severe brain injuries sustained in a 2015 fight against Terrel Williams. Colon's death has renewed focus on Williams, the illegal 'rabbit punches' during the bout, and his life and expressed regret in the years following the tragedy.

The Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colon’s passing after 11 years of battling severe traumatic brain injuries has brought renewed attention to the tragic 2015 bout and lingering words of his opponent and American pugilist, Terrel Williams.

Prichard Colon’s father, Richard, confirmed his passing on his Facebook account, ending his long and courageous 11-year battle following the catastrophic injuries sustained in the ring. In October 2015, then the 23-year-old Puerto Rican boxer’s life was permanently altered during his fight against Williams at EagleBank Arena, where a series of illegal ‘rabbit punches’ on the back of his head led to a devastating brain bleed and a lifelong vegetative state.

The Puerto Rican boxer reportedly suffered unimaginable physical and neurological challenges, relying completely on the devoted round-the-clock care of his parents and family. Because of his neurological damage, Colon was not able to speak or walk independently, yet his enduring fight captured the hearts of millions around the world who continued to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

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Terrel Williams Back in Spotlight

The passing of Prichard Colon, who was 33 at the time of his demise, has brought fresh focus back to Terrel Williams, who stepped away from boxing for two years following the tragedy before stepping into the ring again in 2017. Williams was under immense scrutiny after his illegal blows on Colon’s head were left largely unchecked by officials.

The American boxer’s career and public life were fundamentally altered by the tragedy, putting him at the center of a lasting public debate. While Terrel Williams has never publicly apologised to the family of Prichard Colon, he expressed profound regret and stated that he prays for Prichard every single day.

In an interview with RingSideView in 2018, In an interview with RingSideView in 2018, Williams stated that his life had changed following the tragic incident and admitted that the fight’s aftermath had been difficult for him as well.

“I pray for Prichard every single day. I don't wish anything but peace and health for that man. It's been hard on me, too. I didn't want that to happen to him. I was just trying to win a fight. My life changed that night, and it will never be the same.” Williams said.

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In a 2019 interview with The Washington Post, Terrel Williams wanted to reach out to the family of Pichard Colon, but admitted that a conversation or reconciliation would likely never happen.

Ever since the 2015 tragic incident, Williams and Colon’s families never made peace, leaving an open wound that continues to cast a long shadow over both of their lives and the sport of boxing as a whole.

Where is Terrel Williams?

Following the tragic incident in October 2015, Terrel Williams stayed away from professional boxing for two years before returning to the ring in 2017. At the time of Prichard Colon’s passing, he had long since transitioned away from active competition and focused on working as a trainer, having stepped away from the sport permanently.

Terrel Williams decided to step away from active competition following his first professional defeat against Thomas Dulorme in September 2019, finishing his career with a 18-1 record. Thereafter, the former American boxer avoided the public spotlight and scrutiny, as the tragic events of the 2015 bout continued to define the narrative surrounding his career.

Williams is not even on social media platforms, as he shut down his accounts amid the intense backlash following the fight and has largely remained out of the public eye ever since. Though the boxer opted to stay entirely away from the public spotlight, his name often resurfaces whenever conversations about ring safety, the legacy of that fateful night, and the human cost of professional boxing come back into the public eye.

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Meanwhile, an official investigation by Virginia’s Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation cleared Terrel Williams, referee Joe Cooper and ringside doctor Richard Ashby of wrongdoing, concluding that there was no single action ‘so apparent and/or egregious’ as to justify placing blame on any one person.

Despite the clearance, Terrel Williams emphasized that the tragedy was an unintended accident born out of a competitive fight, noting that the emotional weight of that night remains a burden he carries every day.

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