Tanzid Hasan Tamim's maiden century (101) put Bangladesh in a dominant position against Australia in the first Test. After Hasan Mahmud's 6/55 bowled Australia out for 198, Bangladesh reached 348/6 on Day 2, leading by 150 runs.

Bangladesh continued their impressive performance in the opening Test against Australia as Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck a historic maiden century before the visitors ended Day 2 in a commanding position at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

After bowling Australia out for 198 on the opening day, Bangladesh made the most of the favourable batting conditions. Tanzid and Mominul Haque resumed Bangladesh's innings and added 102 runs for the second wicket before Mominul was dismissed for 49 by Josh Hazlewood.

Tanzid's Historic Maiden Ton

Tanzid went on to complete his maiden Test century, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred in Australia. The 25-year-old made 101 off 188 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, before Nathan Lyon dismissed him.

Day 2 Stumps | Bangladesh lead by 153 runs, finishing the day on 351/6 🇧🇩🔥 Bangladesh tour of Australia | 1st Test#Bangladesh #Tigers #BANvAUS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/pre3dUqwk1 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 14, 2026 His century also ended a long wait for a Bangladesh player to score a Test hundred away from home. The last such instance came in 2022, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 137 against South Africa in Durban.

Tanzid's hundred is only the second century by a Bangladesh batter against Australia in Tests. Shahriar Nafees had previously scored 138 at Fatullah in 2006.

Shanto, Mushfiqur Consolidate Lead

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then continued Bangladesh's dominance with an impressive 84, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 36. Shanto's dismissal and Mushfiqur's late departure gave Australia some relief as the hosts' pace attack picked up wickets with the second new ball.

At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were 348/6 after 106 overs, holding a substantial 150-run lead over Australia. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 29, with Hasan Mahmud on 13, as the visitors looked to stretch their advantage further.

Hasan Mahmud's Day 1 Heroics

On Day 1, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud dismantled the Australian batting attack as he claimed a career-best 6/55 that helped his side bowl out the hosts for 198 in 53 overs. Hasan's figures have outdone Rafique's (5/62 at Fatullah, 2006) for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up, facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

In 15 Tests, Hasan now has three five-fors, the second-most by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, with only Shahadat Hossain (four in 38 Tests) at the top. With fifers in India, Pakistan and now against Australia, Hasan has made a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in away conditions.

Australia just could not keep going after a 45-run stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) for the first wicket, sinking to 74/4. Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try persisting with the middle-order/lower-order, but to no avail as Hasan continued his storm.

Taskin Ahmed Reaches 300-Wicket Milestone

Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh cricketing history, with a spell of 2/55. Now he has exactly 300 wickets in 204 matches, with 13 four-wicket hauls, three five-fors and an average of above 28. Shakib al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) stand above Taskin in Bangladesh's all-time bowling charts. (ANI)