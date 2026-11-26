Cristiano Ronaldo's viral "drink water" message unlocked huge business potential. Portuguese business heavyweights Grupo Outeirinho and Francisco Ferreira have joined hands with the football superstar in the water industry.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for a press conference in Budapest before Portugal's opening Euro Cup match against Hungary. Two bottles of Coca-Cola, the tournament's official sponsor, were placed on the table right in front of him.

As soon as he sat down, Ronaldo visibly disliked the sight, moved the two bottles out of his frame, and picked up a nearby water bottle. He held it up and said “Agua” - Portuguese for water. The message was clear: drink water instead of cola.

Ronaldo is a star who gives massive importance to physical fitness and a healthy diet. He consistently speaks out against sugary drinks. Following this simple move, Coca-Cola's stock price took a hit. The company's total market value plunged from $242 billion to $238 billion. The world saw firsthand how even a global brand like Coca-Cola could not hold up against the sheer influence of the Cristiano Ronaldo brand.

Ronaldo's viral "drink water" call opened up massive business opportunities. Portuguese water industry giants Grupo Outeirinho and Francisco Ferreira teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo. In June 2023, Ronaldo launched his mineral water brand, Ursu9, in Madrid, Spain.

The water is sourced from a natural spring in El Oso, located in Ávila, Spain. The company claims Ursu9 is pure water with natural alkaline properties, boasting a pH of 9 and packed with antioxidants. Besides Portugal, the water is exported to over 15 countries, including Spain, Chile, Britain, Cambodia, and Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo expanding his water business in his home country, Portugal, is making big news. In an equal partnership with Grupo Outeirinho, Ronaldo is building a new plant with an investment of 20 million euros. The factory relies on a pure natural spring in the village of Gostei, Bragança district, Portugal. The superstar's premium mineral water factory will be completed by the end of 2027. Reports say exports targeting the global market will kick off by early 2028.