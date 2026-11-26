Ben Stokes has voiced support for Pat Cummins as the 2018 ball-tampering scandal resurfaces. Stokes highlights the intense public and personal pressure the Australian captain faces amid renewed controversy surrounding the historic event.

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): Former England captain Ben Stokes has expressed sympathy for Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins amid the renewed controversy surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate', saying the Australian captain is dealing with pressure both in public and in his personal life. Speaking on the 'That's Not Cricket' podcast, co-hosted by Stokes and his former England teammate Mark Wood, the England all-rounder said he understood the difficulties Cummins could be facing as the controversy has resurfaced following fresh revelations in Usman Khawaja's autobiography, 'Sabr'. "When you play international cricket and you're captain of your nation, pressure is there, but that is comfortable pressure. It's then when you get into the situation like Cummins finds himself in now, where he's got the whole nation and potentially the world on top of him," he said on the podcast as per Sky Sports. "He's dealing with that but he's also dealing with the other side of things, which is at home, behind closed doors. When you have a partner who is there to support you through thick and thin and will always do that, regardless of how they have been affected by the situation, they could be really upset with how the whole thing is," he added. He further added, "They could be feeling the pressure from it. They could be having feelings of anxiety around being the partner of someone who's massively in the public eye so you're managing your emotions and your partner's emotions. So I have a lot of sympathy for him in terms of his life situation at the moment because of all that kind of stuff. The human side of it is that."

Stokes also suggested that the complete truth about the scandal might never emerge, adding that he had formed his own opinion about what happened but did not want to fuel further speculation. "I've got my opinions on it, I've been in the dressing room for long enough to form my own well-educated guess on what I think has happened. But I feel as if I sit here and go into detail, like maybe some other people around the world have done, that just opens it up," he said on the podcast as per Sky Sports. "I don't think in the close future we are ever going to hear what truly happened, just because it's so deep. For the staff, the management who were involved in this whole situation, for the sake of their families, for the sake of their friends, the best thing for them to do now is just to stop," he added.

The Sandpapergate controversy has returned to the spotlight following revelations by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja in his autobiography. Khawaja alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering operation during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa extended beyond the three players who were sanctioned. During the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in March 2018, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. The incident resulted in suspensions for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft. In his book, Khawaja called for collective responsibility and claimed that the use of sandpaper was not limited to the Cape Town Test. He also alleged that the ball had been tampered with during the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia and that sandpaper had been used in the preceding Test against South Africa at Gqeberha. Cummins subsequently rejected Khawaja's allegations, particularly the suggestion that the entire bowling group was aware of the unlawful practice, describing them as "utter nonsense". He also criticised Khawaja for being "casual and flippant" about the reputations and careers of his former teammates. Bancroft later published a lengthy account of his own in 'The West Australian', reiterating that the team's knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were punished. He claimed that discussions about reverse swing had taken place with the fast bowlers and that the use of sandpaper had received encouragement from teammates and members of the coaching staff.

Wood, who also featured on the podcast, expressed doubts about the possibility that the bowlers were unaware of the ball-tampering operation, suggesting that there were aspects of the incident that remained unexplained. "Everybody at the elite level knows that it's about how much you look after the ball because it's a deadly weapon as soon as reverse swing comes in. So the bowlers must have known that. It is plausible they didn't know they had sandpaper. But they must have discussed it," he said on the podcast as per Sky Sports. "I cannot believe they've buried their heads in the sand and went, 'nobody knows that this is how we're trying to work on the ball or who's got it'. They must have known who was working on it, as a team thing, what they were going to try and do to it. There's definitely a part of me that thinks that there's more going on than what they're saying," he added. The fresh exchanges between former Australian teammates have reignited debate over the extent of involvement in the 2018 scandal, with questions continuing to emerge about the knowledge and responsibility of players and support staff beyond those originally sanctioned.