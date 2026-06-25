BCCI Ombudsman upholds tenure limits, disqualifying Santosh Menon as KSCA Secretary. The ruling confirms that cumulative tenure must be counted, declaring the secretary's office vacant and reinforcing governance reforms in Indian cricket.

BCCI Ombudsman Upholds Cumulative Tenure Rule

In a significant decision reinforcing principles of transparency and tenure limits in cricket administration, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman, Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), has allowed the complaint filed by Dolphin Cricketers, an institutional member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). After an extensive examination of the BCCI Constitution, KSCA Rules, the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee, and relevant Supreme Court judgments, it was concluded that tenure served by an individual in different capacities within the KSCA must be cumulatively counted for the purpose of determining the disqualification of a member of the Managing Committee.

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KSCA Secretary Disqualified

The order specifically found that Respondent No. 3, Santosh Menon, had completed the maximum permissible tenure of nine years in the KSCA as of December 16, 2025. Consequently, he was held disqualified to continue as Secretary of the Association. Accordingly, the Ombudsman has declared the office of the Secretary, KSCA, vacant and directed both the BCCI and the KSCA to take immediate steps for implementation of the order.

Affirmation of Governance Reforms

The ruling is an important affirmation of the governance reforms introduced in Indian cricket, ensuring that tenure restrictions and cooling-off provisions are applied in their true spirit. The decision underscores the commitment of cricketing institutions to accountability, good governance, and adherence to constitutional norms. (ANI)