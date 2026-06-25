The ISSO Indian basketball team, comprising 21 student-athletes, returned from the ISF Basketball Championship 2026 in Serbia, gaining invaluable international experience and global exposure by competing against teams from 28 countries.

The ISSO Indian team returned with invaluable international experience after competing at the ISF Basketball Championship 2026, held in Zlatibor, Serbia, from June 13-23. Representing the country on a global stage, the student-athletes showcased their talent, resilience, and sporting spirit while competing against some of the best school basketball teams from around the world, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team Composition and Selection

The team, announced by the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) India, comprised talented student-athletes in both boys' and girls' categories, selected from leading international schools across Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dehradun. The players earned their places through ISSO's rigorous national talent identification and selection process, reflecting the growing depth of basketball talent within India's international school ecosystem. 28 countries participated in the championships, and 21 players, including 10 girls and 11 boys, represented the ISSO Indian team at the event.

A Platform for Growth and Cultural Exchange

Competing at the ISF Basketball Championship provided the young athletes with a unique opportunity to test themselves against high-quality international opposition, experience different styles of play, and gain firsthand exposure to elite school-level basketball. The tournament also allowed the players to interact with student-athletes from various countries, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening the values of friendship, respect, and global sporting camaraderie, the release said.

ISSO Director on Global Exposure

Gaurav Dixit, Founding Director, ISSO, said, "The opportunity to compete at the ISF Basketball Championship provides our student-athletes with exposure that cannot be replicated in a domestic environment. Playing against international opposition, adapting to different styles of basketball, and experiencing a world-class sporting ecosystem helps accelerate their development. We are delighted with the commitment and professionalism shown by the team throughout the championship. These experiences are instrumental in building confidence, broadening perspectives, and preparing young athletes for future success on the global stage."

Valuable Lessons for Future Development

Throughout the championship, the ISSO Indian team demonstrated determination and professionalism, gaining valuable lessons both on and off the court. The experience is expected to play a significant role in the athletes' long-term development as they continue their sporting journeys.

The participation in the ISF Basketball Championship 2026 marks another important milestone in ISSO India's mission to provide international sporting opportunities and holistic development experiences for student-athletes, helping nurture the next generation of Indian sporting talent. (ANI)