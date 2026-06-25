After Brazil's win over Scotland at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar Jr.'s son Davi Lucca was briefly stopped by security after being mistaken for a pitch invader while celebrating with his father. Neymar intervened, and the moment quickly went viral.

Brazil star Neymar Jr’s son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, was mistakenly identified as the pitch invader when he attempted to run onto the field to celebrate with his father after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash against Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, June 24.

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Neymar returned to the international stage after a 981-day absence from the national team. His comeback sparked a victory for Brazil as the five-time champions secured a crucial 3-0 win over Scotland to finish at the top of Group C with seven points and a goal difference of six ahead of their highly anticipated Round of 16 encounter.

Vinicius Junior netted a brace in the first half, before Matheus Cunha scored a goal in the 60th minute to put the game entirely out of reach and seal a dominant group-stage campaign for the Selecao against the Scottish side, who were already knocked out of the tournament.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr's Double Strike Sinks Scotland! Brazil Football Lights Up Miami in 3-0 Win

Neymar Jr’s Son Mistaken for Pitch Invader

Following the victory over Scotland, Brazil players were in complete elation and celebration mode as they finished as the winners of the group stage and qualified for the 17th edition of the tournament's knockout rounds.

The Brazilian star was particularly happy as he not only made a triumphant return to the pitch but also shared an incredibly heartwarming moment with his family amidst the post-match jubilation. However, Neymar’s son had to encounter an awkward yet startling moment when overzealous stadium security guards briefly blocked him from reaching his father.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Davi Lucca da Silva Santos was seen making his way onto the pitch to congratulate his dad. Just as he got close, security personnel, unaware of his identity, quickly intervened to stop him. However, Neymar stepped in to clear the confusion, allowing his son to enter the pitch.

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Since Neymar was already confirmed to make his appearance in a crucial clash against Scotland, his son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, partner Bruna Biancardi, and their daughter Mavie were all present in the stands to cheer the talismanic forward on during his highly anticipated comeback.

What the Internet is Saying: Fans React to the Security Mix-Up

The viral video of Neymar Jr’s son Davi Lucca da Silva Santos being mistakenly identified as the pitch invader by the security guards has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts sharing mixed opinions on the incident.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts praised the security guards for doing their job diligently to protect the players, while others lauded Neymar’s son for his calm and well-mannered response during the unexpected confusion.

However, a few were baffled that the stadium personnel did not recognize the star's family, with many expressing relief that Neymar intervened just in time to avoid any escalation.

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Meanwhile, Brazil will begin their knockout round when they take on the runners-up of Group F in the Round of 32 as they continue their pursuit of the coveted and record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup trophy.

The last time Brazil clinched the prestigious title was in 2002 when the legendary squad led by Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho triumphed over Germany in the final in Yokohama, Japan.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa's Historic Win Against South Korea Seals Knockout Spot!