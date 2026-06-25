The Future Star Under-15 Championship kicked off with wins for Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers. Siddharth Tomar stole the show with a 41-ball 100*, while Yuvraj (73*) and Ayan Ali (71) also starred with the bat for their teams.

The Future Star Under-15 Championship began on Wednesday with wins for Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers. The standout effort of the day came from Siddharth Tomar, whose unbeaten 41-ball hundred was the tournament's first century, according to a release.

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Yuvraj and Ayan Ali set up Gurugram Vipers' 27-run win

Gurugram Vipers set the tone in the opener, posting 213 for 4 behind an unbeaten 73 off 32 from Yuvraj and a 31-ball 71 from Ayan Ali. Bahadurgarh Royals flew to 78 without loss through Deepit Vats (37) and Krishna (38), but lost their way once the openers fell. Sujal Thapa (3/35) and Amogh Sirohi (2/11) kept the squeeze on as the Royals finished 27 short on 186 for 9.

Brief scores: Gurugram Vipers 213/4 (Yuvraj 73*, Ayan Ali 71) beat Bahadurgarh Royals 186/9 (Krishna 38, Deepit Vats 37; Sujal Thapa 3/35) by 27 runs.

Hussain's six-for and Tomar's century power Karim Capital Chargers to a nine-wicket win

Captain Arman Hussain ripped out the Flying Fire Delhi Chargers middle order with 6 for 12, holding them to 111 for 7 despite Arnav Phore's 32. Siddharth Tomar, one of the auction's most expensive buys, then made light of the chase with an unbeaten 100 off 41 balls, with ten fours and eight sixes, to take Karim Capital Chargers home with more than ten overs in hand.

Brief scores: Karim Capital Chargers 116/1 (Siddharth Tomar 100*) beat Flying Fire Delhi Chargers 111/7 (Arnav Phore 32; Arman Hussain 6/12) by 9 wickets.

Day 2 Fixtures

Day 2 stays with the group stage on 25 June, with Sonipat Kings against Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad, followed by Meerut Spartans against Noida Blaze. (ANI)