6 9 Image Credit : Getty

Brazil's potential opponent in the Quarter-Final (Last 8)

Brazil has been knocked out of the quarter-finals in four of the last five World Cups. This time, Neymar's team might have to face a European superpower like France, Germany, or Spain. The Seleção's dream ended in the last two World Cups after losing to European teams in the quarters: Croatia in 2022 and Belgium in 2018. They also lost to the Netherlands in 2010 and France in 2006 at the same stage.