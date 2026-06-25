FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Stands in Brazil & Neymar's Way? A Look at Their Knockout Path
Brazil has topped its group and is now in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts. Neymar will first play the Round of 32. If they win, it's on to the Round of 16, then the quarters, semis, and the final. Let's take a look at the teams Brazil might face.
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Who will Brazil face in the knockouts?
To win the World Cup, Neymar and Vinicius Jr. have a tough road ahead. Here's a quick look at Brazil's possible path in the knockout stage.
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Brazil tops the group
Brazil has entered the knockout stage as the leader of Group C. The Seleção got seven points from three matches with two wins and one draw. They beat Morocco on goal difference. Now, the real fight begins.
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Who is Brazil's opponent in the Round of 32?
Brazil will face the runner-up of Group F. Right now, Japan seems to be the most likely opponent. However, depending on the results of the final group matches, it could also be the Netherlands or Sweden. Brazil's knockout match is on Monday at 10:30 PM Indian time.
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Why the chances of a Brazil vs Japan match are high
Here's the situation in Group F after two matches: Netherlands has 4 points, Japan has 4 points, and Sweden has 3. If Japan finishes as the runner-up, they will play against Brazil. The final matches in Group F are Netherlands vs Tunisia and Japan vs Sweden.
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Brazil's potential opponent in the Pre-Quarter Final (Round of 16)
If Brazil wins the Round of 32, they will play against the winner of Match 78. Their potential opponent could be a strong team from Group E or Group I, like Erling Haaland's Norway, Ivory Coast, or another surprise team that qualified.
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Brazil's potential opponent in the Quarter-Final (Last 8)
Brazil has been knocked out of the quarter-finals in four of the last five World Cups. This time, Neymar's team might have to face a European superpower like France, Germany, or Spain. The Seleção's dream ended in the last two World Cups after losing to European teams in the quarters: Croatia in 2022 and Belgium in 2018. They also lost to the Netherlands in 2010 and France in 2006 at the same stage.
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Potential opponent in the Semi-Finals
If Brazil makes it to the last four, we could see a dream match-up. Their potential opponents include Argentina, France, Spain, or Germany. A Brazil vs Argentina game would be one of the most high-voltage matches of the tournament.
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Final
If Brazil overcomes all these challenges, they will play in the World Cup final on July 19. One of the world's best teams will be waiting for them. They'll have to win this final battle to fulfill their dream of a sixth World Cup title.
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Brazil's potential path at a glance
Here's a quick summary of Brazil's potential path:Round of 32 → Japan/Netherlands/SwedenRound of 16 → A team from Group E or IQuarter-Final → A strong European opponentSemi-Final → Argentina/France/Spain/GermanyFinal → The ultimate test for the World Cup trophy.
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