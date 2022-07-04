Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free

    Barcelona has signed Ivorian and former AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie on a free transfer.

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free-krn
    Barcelona, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Barcelona confirmed its first summer signing, as the club signed Ivorian international Frank Kessie on a free transfer. Kessie made his name in the Italian Serie A, playing for Atlanta and AC Milan between 2015 and 2021. The 25-year-old Ivorian made Serie A’s team of the season in 2020-21 and left the Rossoneri on a high, winning its first Scudetto since 2011. Kessie added 37 goals and 16 assists from central midfield during his 223 appearances for Milan. Kessie has reportedly been given a €6.5 million per year wage packet and a €500 million release clause. The club is reportedly looking at a free transfer for Andreas Christiansen along with potential bids for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Frankie De Jong’s situation may become a talking point with a new central midfielder and several transfer targets. However, despite rumours of an exit, Barcelona President Juan Laporta insisted in a recent interview that Barcelona would not sell the Dutch midfielder. “Some clubs want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him. He wants to stay,” he said.

    ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Manchester United; fans laud Erik ten Hag

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Laporta added, “Frenkie is considered one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him. I’m going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue that would have to be adjusted.”

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
