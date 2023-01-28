Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sabalenka crowned Australian Open 2023 champion; bags maiden Grand Slam title with win over Rybakina

    Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka bagged her maiden Grand Slam title with a win over reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne on Saturday.

    Australian Open 2023: Sabalenka clinches maiden Grand Slam title with win over Rybakina in Melbourne final snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    The Belarusian defeated the Kazakhstani 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena to lift the coveted title.

    The Belarusian defeated the Kazakhstani 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena to lift the coveted title.

    Sabalenka lived up to the praise and expectations and now has one of the most sought-after titles in the sport. The final was framed as a contest between two courageous, aggressive players, which was how the match was advertised.

    The players ultimately hit 82 wins between them, 51 of which came off Sabalenka's racquet, but it was the No. 5 seed's unflappable performance in crucial situations that finally proved to be the difference.

    At 3-3 in the third set, Sabalenka broke the tie with her third chance of the match. She then won the point with a midcourt overhead winner to take the lead. The Belarusian quickly ended the next game with an ace, her 16th of the match, giving her a 5-3 advantage. Rybakina held to make it 5-4.

    Also read: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Who will be new World No.1? 9-time Australian Open champion gives classy response

    With Sabalenka, taking the court to finish off the match, she took a few deep breaths and methodically walked to the court. Sabalenka fell to the court on her fourth match point in celebration when Rybakina overhit a forehand long.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
