Irfan Pathan and Matthew Hayden predict Australia will face intense scrutiny over resurfaced 2018 Sandpapergate claims during their upcoming tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, testing the team's mental resilience.

Aussies Face Media Scrutiny Over Sandpapergate Ahead of BGT Series

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that there will be a "lot of talk" about fresh and explosive 2018 ball-tampering scandal revelations by Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft, when skipper Pat Cummins and his team land in India next year for the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Cummins, the World Cup-winning skipper for Australia, faces one of the most testing times of his career following fresh revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour, also known as 'Sandpapergate', by Khawaja and Bancroft, which pointed to how everyone within the team was aware of the unlawful sandpaper tactic during the Test series against Proteas, with the former calling for collective responsibility from the Aussies team eight years later.

While Khawaja's claims were denied by Cummins, who called them "utter nonsense", there is perhaps very little escaping from Bancroft's tell-all column for The West Australian publication. In that, Bancroft revealed it all: His conversations about getting the ball to reverse swing with bowlers, including Cummins, how his act was celebrated and encouraged; and pretty much everyone in the team was on board and aware of the plan except for the team's media manager.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate': JioStar expert Pathan reckoned that when Aussies will land in India for the five-match Test series in January next year, there will be a lot to talk about the new claims made by Khawaja and Bancroft, and Aussies will face a lot of scrutiny in India. "I am pretty sure that when Australia comes down to India to play the BGT series, there will be a lot of talk around it. Wherever the Australians will go, they will have to face this. And they will have to be mentally strong to handle this, because it is all out there in the public domain," said Pathan.

Pathan feels that David Warner, who was sanctioned along with then-captain Steve Smith and Bancroft, should have spoken much earlier. "I personally believe that Warner, because he has been through a ban, should have spoken then and there. Now, nothing can happen. The investigation happened over four days. Cricket Australia did what they thought was best at that particular time. What I'm assuming from the investigation is that, because David Warner was the vice-captain, he was the one who initiated doing something with the ball. This is what the investigation by Cricket Australia established, and that's why it came out and he was punished. Now, to talk about it and say that it was a shady investigation, I think it is too late. He should have spoken then and there, and things would have been very different," he added.

Former Australian cricketer and JioStar expert Matthew Hayden also said that Cummins "had thrown Khawaja under the bus" and expects the Aussie skipper to not take any questions on the 'Sandpapergate' once they land in India. "Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He's raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he's treated that friendship. He's been on record saying that, 'Guys, I'll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,' which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he would not be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best," he signed off.

Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged. "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo. Cummins's agent also slammed the criticism of Cummins as "hysteria unfounded in reality". "There is no serious case he was an architect of ball tampering or knew sandpaper was going on the field," he said as per ABC Sport. "When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year-long position and 68-minute Q&A stands up," he said.