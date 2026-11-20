England has cut ties with coach David Saker following revelations in Cameron Bancroft's tell-all column, which implicated Saker in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The ECB has decided not to employ him for the upcoming Ashes series.

England Cuts Ties with Coach David Saker Following Scandal Revelations

Melbourne [Australia], November 20 (ANI): England have reportedly cut ties with veteran coach David Saker, choosing not to employ him again after his name surfaced in Aussie batter Cameron Bancroft's bombshell tell-all column on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa, as per nine.com.au. Saker was notably associated with Australia as their bowling coach during the controversial 2018 tour of South Africa, and the Victorian was also hired by England as their fast bowling coach ahead of the men's Ashes series 2025/26 in Australia.

In his column for The West Australian, Bancroft made allegations about Saker encouraging him to go with the unlawful sandpaper tactic as hard as possible and massively celebrated it when it paid off. The 10-Test old batter also alleged that he and former captain Steve Smith lied about the use of sandpaper in the presser which followed after the third day of the Cape Town Test, where Bancroft was caught on broadcast cameras having sandpaper in his hands. nine.com.au cited a report from the News Corp that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have chosen to not ever employ him again.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

After skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test old batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian on Wednesday. Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged. "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo. Cummins's agent also slammed the criticism of Cummins as "hysteria unfounded in reality". "There is no serious case he was an architect of ball tampering or knew sandpaper was going on the field," he said as per ABC Sport. "When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year-long position and 68-minute Q&A stands up," he said. (ANI)