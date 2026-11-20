Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the Hong Kong Open semifinals after defeating a Chinese pair. Lakshya Sen also extended his winning streak, while other Indian players saw mixed results in their respective matches.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Enter Hong Kong Open Semis

Hong Kong, November 20 (ANI): The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open on Friday. The popular men's duo, who have secured two BWF World Tour titles this year, defeated the Chinese pair Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16.

Into the semis 🔥 Indian duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty storm into the semi-finals at the Hong Kong Open 2026 as they beat Chinese pair Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16. Best wishes for the semis. 🙌🏻 Credits: Badminton Photo https://t.co/lBKFy5At74 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 20, 2026

Earlier, 'Sat-Chi' had beaten Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-19, 21-16 in 42 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals. Having won two BWF Super 750 titles this season, the Singapore Open in May and the China Masters in September. They also finished as runners-up in the Thailand Open, and they would be aiming for a strong finish to reach the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

Also, Rakshita Ramraj's sensational campaign at the tournament came to an end with a loss to Pornapwee Chochuwong, 19-21, 16-21 in the quarterfinals. Rakshita pulled off a stunner on Thursday, outclassing the Tokyo Olympics champion and current world number four Chen Yu Fei to make it to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. Rakshita beat the current world number four Chen Yu Fei of China in straight games, 21-18, 24-22. Rakshitha delivered one of Wednesday's notable upsets, defeating Denmark's world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt 21-18, 21-18 in 36 minutes to make it to the pre-quarters.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Lakshya Sen extended his winning streak to 12 matches, outclassing Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals. He has already sealed a spot in the BWF World Tour Finals starting in December. His quarterfinal challenge will be Singapore's former world champion, Loh Kean Yew. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth came from a game down to defeat South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a 59-minute men's singles pre-quarterfinal match.

The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the BWF World Championships bronze medalists this year, bowed out in pre-quarters with a loss to Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of the USA, 20-22, 13-21. In women's singles, Ashmita Chaliha lost 17-21, 12-21 to Japan's Hina Akechi in the pre-quarterfinals. (ANI)