Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scripted history with a 130-run opening stand in the first Test at Wellington, the first such century partnership for India in New Zealand this century. India reached 159/1 after New Zealand posted 368 runs.

Historic Opening Partnership by Jaiswal and Rahul in Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul made history at Wellington during the first Test against New Zealand, putting India's first opening partnership of hundred runs on New Zealand soil in Test cricket in the 21st century. After a massive 368 piled up by Kiwis on the back of tons from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, Jaiswal and KL responded with a brilliant 130-run opening stand for the opening wicket, with Jaiswal being the aggressor with an 89-ball 85, with 16 fours.

The previous high for India in this century was a 73-run stand between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at the same venue 17 years back in April 2009. Jaiswal and KL's century partnership is also the only fourth-century partnership by an Indian opening pair on NZ soil and the first by an Indian opening pair since 1994, when Nayan Mongia and Navjyot Singh Sidhu put on a 102-run stand at Hamilton. The highest opening stand by an Indian pair in NZ is by Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman, as they put on a 149-run stand back in 1990.

The last instance of both visiting openers securing a half-century in an innings on New Zealand soil was back in 2016, as Sami Aslam (91) and Azhar Ali (58) did that during a chase of 369 runs. The duo put on a stand of 131 at Hamilton but Pakistan skittled out for just 230 runs. India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten.

Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings, putting India to bat and facing a brutal opening spell against Jamieson and Henry. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, with the visitors making an impressive start through their pace attack.