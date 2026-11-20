KL Rahul joins an elite list of Asian openers to score fifty-plus runs in all SENA nations. He remained unbeaten on 52 as India reached 159/1 in response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 in the opening Test at Wellington.

KL Rahul Enters Elite List With Fifty In All Four SENA Test Nations

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul joined the elite list including batting legends Sanath Jayasuriya, Saeed Anwar and Marvan Atapattu, becoming the sixth Asian opener and first Indian to register a fifty-plus score at least across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations. KL, playing his first-ever Test in New Zealand, stitched a 130-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 368 and ended the day unbeaten at 52* in 116 balls, with five fours.

The Asian openers to have fifty-plus scores across all SENA nations are: SL legends Jayasuriya and Atapattu, former Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, former Pakistani batters Saeed Anwar and Imran Farhat. With 13-fifty-plus scores as an opener, including six centuries, KL is only behind Sunil Gavaskar (19 fifty-plus scores, including eight centuries) in fifty-plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA conditions. As an opener in SENA, KL has made 1,856 runs in 27 Tests and 51 innings at an average of 37.87.

If KL manages to score a century on day three, he could join batting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Azharuddin as the fifth Indian to post a century at least in each SENA nation. The opening batter has seven SENA centuries, four in England, two in South Africa and one in Australia. All that remains missing is a century in New Zealand. India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century. India started the final session at 16/0, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at 11* and 5*, respectively.

In the 13th over, runs started to flow off Jaiswal's bat as he slammed Henry for a couple of fours, while KL got a couple of fours in the next over against Jacob Duffy, bringing India to the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs. In 20 overs, India was 79/0, with Jaiswal (43*) and KL (34*) unbeaten. After collecting just 23 runs in the first ten overs, India upped the gear, managing 56 runs in the next 10 overs. In the 22nd over by Duffy, Jaiswal unleashed three fours, with one being a straight drive, the other being a lucky edge, and the last one being a glance towards fine leg. He reached his half-century in 66 balls, with eight fours. With a four off Nathan Smith, India reached their 100-run mark in 23.4 overs. Jaiswal attempted an audacious ramp that went sailing over the fielders and keeper behind him for a four. Matt Henry produced the breakthrough for the Kiwis as Jaiswal nicked the ball to Tom Blundell behind the stumps, with the pacer taking a successful review. India was 130/1 in 27.5 overs as Jaiswal went for 89 off 85, with 16 fours. Devdutt Padikkal and KL carried the innings forward, with KL reaching his first-ever fifty against NZ in Tests. India reached their 150-run mark in the 37th over, with KL and Padikkal playing out the remainder of the session safely.

Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings, putting India to bat and facing a brutal opening spell against Jamieson and Henry. At the end of the second session, India was 16/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (11*) and KL Rahul (5*) unbeaten. They were tested by the line, length and bounce of the duo of Henry and Jamieson. Kiwis started the second session at 317/6, with Nicholls (146*) and Nathan (13*) unbeaten, but were skittled out for 368, with Nicholls carrying the bat. Jasprit Bumrah (4/92) and Akash Deep (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers, while Anshul Kamboj also got two wickets. Prasidh got a wicket as well. Earlier, Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 while Phillips scored 118 as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Wellington. Phillips and Nicholls shared a 216-run sixth-wicket partnership after India reduced the hosts to 70/5. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, with the visitors making an impressive start through their pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over, while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway for four. Akash Deep then dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15 before Bumrah struck twice to remove Daryl Mitchell for one and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for five, reducing New Zealand to 70/5. Nicholls and Phillips subsequently steadied the innings with a patient yet effective partnership, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark before finishing the opening day at 243/5. (ANI)