Akash Deep lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's aggressive opening partnership as India reaches 159/1 at stumps on Day 2 in Wellington. The pair's quick scoring response countered New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 runs.

Akash Deep Hails Jaiswal and Rahul for Rapid Partnership in Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): Indian pacer Akash Deep hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's rapid partnership of 130 runs in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 368 runs, saying that runs being scored so quickly is a positive sign, with the wicket becoming more batting-friendly with time. After tons from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips helped Kiwis recover from 70/5 and reach a fine total of 368, the opening pair of Jaiswal and KL did not put their weapons down. While KL was a super-assuring presence at one end, Jaiswal set the tone for Indian batting with a 89-ball 85, including 16 fours, helping India end day two on 159/1.

Speaking during the presser, Akash Deep, who had taken three wickets in the first innings said, "It is a very positive sign to score runs so quickly. On a wicket like this, if you want a result in a Test match, you have to score quickly—like how we have scored around 150 runs in about 35 to 40 overs (39 overs). This is very positive for our team, and against any opponent, if the batsmen attack like this, the bowlers get pushed onto the back foot." "To me, it seems like the wicket is gradually becoming more batting-friendly because fast bowlers are not getting much assistance from it anymore. So it is simple: as we bat, we need to put up a good total, and after that, it becomes a game of patience. Right now, our batting is still underway," he added.

Jaiswal and Rahul made history at Wellington during their partnership, putting India's first opening partnership of hundred runs on New Zealand soil in Test cricket in the 21st century. The previous high for India in this century was a 73-run stand between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at the same venue 17 years back in April 2009. Jaiswal and KL's century partnership is also the only fourth-century partnership by an Indian opening pair on NZ soil and the first by an Indian opening pair since 1994, when Nayan Mongia and Navjyot Singh Sidhu put on a 102-run stand at Hamilton. The highest opening stand by an Indian pair in NZ is by Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman, as they put on a 149-run stand back in 1990.

KL Rahul joined the elite list including batting legends Sanath Jayasuriya, Saeed Anwar and Marvan Atapattu, becoming the sixth Asian opener and first Indian to register a fifty-plus score at least across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations. The Asian openers to have fifty-plus scores across all SENA nations are: SL legends Jayasuriya and Atapattu, former Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, former Pakistani batters Saeed Anwar and Imran Farhat. With 13-fifty-plus scores as an opener, including six centuries, KL is only behind Sunil Gavaskar (19 fifty-plus scores, including eight centuries) in fifty-plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA conditions. As an opener in SENA, KL has made 1,856 runs in 27 Tests and 51 innings at an average of 37.87. If KL manages to score a century on day three, he could join batting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Azharuddin as the fifth Indian to post a century at least in each SENA nation. The opening batter has seven SENA centuries, four in England, two in South Africa and one in Australia. All that remains missing is a century in New Zealand.

India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century. India started the final session at 16/0, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at 11* and 5*, respectively. In the 13th over, runs started to flow off Jaiswal's bat as he slammed Henry for a couple of fours, while KL got a couple of fours in the next over against Jacob Duffy, bringing India to the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs. In 20 overs, India was 79/0, with Jaiswal (43*) and KL (34*) unbeaten. After collecting just 23 runs in the first ten overs, India upped the gear, managing 56 runs in the next 10 overs. In the 22nd over by Duffy, Jaiswal unleashed three fours, with one being a straight drive, the other being a lucky edge, and the last one being a glance towards fine leg. He reached his half-century in 66 balls, with eight fours. With a four off Nathan Smith, India reached their 100-run mark in 23.4 overs. Jaiswal attempted an audacious ramp that went sailing over the fielders and keeper behind him for a four. Matt Henry produced the breakthrough for the Kiwis as Jaiswal nicked the ball to Tom Blundell behind the stumps, with the pacer taking a successful review. India was 130/1 in 27.5 overs as Jaiswal went for 89 off 85, with 16 fours. Devdutt Padikkal and KL carried the innings forward, with KL reaching his first-ever fifty against NZ in Tests. India reached their 150-run mark in the 37th over, with KL and Padikkal playing out the remainder of the session safely.

Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings, putting India to bat and facing a brutal opening spell against Jamieson and Henry. At the end of the second session, India was 16/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (11*) and KL Rahul (5*) unbeaten. They were tested by the line, length and bounce of the duo of Henry and Jamieson. Kiwis started the second session at 317/6, with Nicholls (146*) and Nathan (13*) unbeaten, but were skittled out for 368, with Nicholls carrying the bat. Jasprit Bumrah (4/92) and Akash Deep (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers, while Anshul Kamboj also got two wickets. Prasidh got a wicket as well. Earlier, Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 while Phillips scored 118 as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Wellington. Phillips and Nicholls shared a 216-run sixth-wicket partnership after India reduced the hosts to 70/5. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, with the visitors making an impressive start through their pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over, while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway for four. Akash Deep then dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15 before Bumrah struck twice to remove Daryl Mitchell for one and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for five, reducing New Zealand to 70/5. Nicholls and Phillips subsequently steadied the innings with a patient yet effective partnership, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark before finishing the opening day at 243/5.