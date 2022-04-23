Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches 3rd gold

    The Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 has seen some fine performances from India. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched his third gold of the tournament.

    Ulaanbaatar, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    It has been a decent performance from the Indian wrestlers in the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya dominated the tournament in a commanding fashion. He bagged his third gold medal in the competition, winning the 57kg category on Saturday, defeating Rakhat Kalzhan of Kazakhstan.

    Dahiya struggled initially after conceding an early lead. However, his never-give-up attitude allowed him to bounce back in style. It happened to be his second final this season, while he won the silver during the Dan Kolov event in February. Earlier, he displayed fine performances against Rikuto Arai of Japan and Zanabazar Zandanbud of Mongolia before reaching the final.

    While Kalzhan began with a takedown initially, he did not allow Dahiya to make a move for some time. However, one opening for the Indian was all needed, as he outsmarted the Kazakh with his unmatched technical superiority. Dahiya won six straight two points and avoided a left-leg attack to clinch the gold in a dominating fashion.

    It happens to be India's first gold medal of the tournament this year, while it was also Dahiya's third consecutive gold in the competition. Overall, India has won 12 medals this year, including three silver and eight bronze.

