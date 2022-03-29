Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Sushil Kumar is kingpin, Delhi Police informs High Court

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Sushil Kumar was arrested last year for a wrestler’s murder at the Chhatrasal Stadium. Since then, he has been serving a jail sentence while Delhi Police has identified him as the kingpin.

    Image credit: Getty

    It has been nearly a year since the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, where a young wrestler was killed. Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was involved in the same and was arrested, while he has been serving a jail sentence since then. As for his bail plea, the Delhi Police has recently opposed it and told the high court that he happens to be the kingpin in the case, with witnesses terrified of him.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to a Bar and Bench report, the cops have said in a status report that Sushil conspired with other fellow wrestlers and arranged weapons and guys, which included some dreaded criminals from Haryana and neighbouring state Delhi. He then abducted the victims from various locations. The police also termed him a ‘globetrotter, influential and high-profile person’, while it feared that getting him out on bail would lead him to influence witnesses.

    ALSO READ: Wrestler and her brother shot dead in Sonepat, police suspect personal enmity

    Image credit: Delhi Police

    “Accused Sushil Kumar fled from the spot along with his associates and caused disappearance of evidence i.e., clothes, mobile phones, weapons, weapon of offence, DVR etc to screen themselves. This is a very serious case in which 18 accused persons have already been arrested so far. Investigation is still in progress to arrest the remaining persons identified in the case,” the report read.

    Image credit: Getty

    It all happened after a rookie wrestler Sagar Dhankar was attacked and killed over a property issue. Sushil and his allies were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Meanwhile, in his plea, Sushil stated that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was filed under assumptions, and ill intentions, since the FIR was filed after a lengthy delay.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt trolled, mocked for sharing 2012 London Olympics picture

    Image credit: Getty

    In October last year, the court had rejected Sushil’s bail. Although judge Shivaji Anand accepted the public prosecutor’s submission related to Sushil being a renowned wrestler to have won accolades, he held that someone like him committing a grave crime could have an adverse effect on society.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Erik ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Mauricio Pochettino in managerial hunt-ayh

    After ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Pochettino in managerial hunt

    RIP Miguel van Damme: Cercle Brugge leads tributes to the Belgian goalkeeper snt

    RIP Miguel van Damme: Cercle Brugge leads tributes to the Belgian goalkeeper

    football Going to Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe informs trusted PSG teammates - Report snt

    'Going to Real Madrid': Kylian Mbappe informs trusted PSG teammates - Report

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38 by Vince McMahon; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes-ayh

    WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

    Recent Stories

    Telecom services in Jharkhand Bihar under threat gcw

    Telecom services in Jharkhand, Bihar under threat

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi - adt

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan-ycb

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1000 crore bogus expenses gcw

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1,000 crore ‘bogus expenses’

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon