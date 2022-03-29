Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Sushil Kumar is kingpin, Delhi Police informs High Court

Sushil Kumar was arrested last year for a wrestler’s murder at the Chhatrasal Stadium. Since then, he has been serving a jail sentence while Delhi Police has identified him as the kingpin.

It has been nearly a year since the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, where a young wrestler was killed. Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was involved in the same and was arrested, while he has been serving a jail sentence since then. As for his bail plea, the Delhi Police has recently opposed it and told the high court that he happens to be the kingpin in the case, with witnesses terrified of him.

According to a Bar and Bench report, the cops have said in a status report that Sushil conspired with other fellow wrestlers and arranged weapons and guys, which included some dreaded criminals from Haryana and neighbouring state Delhi. He then abducted the victims from various locations. The police also termed him a ‘globetrotter, influential and high-profile person’, while it feared that getting him out on bail would lead him to influence witnesses. ALSO READ: Wrestler and her brother shot dead in Sonepat, police suspect personal enmity

“Accused Sushil Kumar fled from the spot along with his associates and caused disappearance of evidence i.e., clothes, mobile phones, weapons, weapon of offence, DVR etc to screen themselves. This is a very serious case in which 18 accused persons have already been arrested so far. Investigation is still in progress to arrest the remaining persons identified in the case,” the report read.

It all happened after a rookie wrestler Sagar Dhankar was attacked and killed over a property issue. Sushil and his allies were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Meanwhile, in his plea, Sushil stated that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was filed under assumptions, and ill intentions, since the FIR was filed after a lengthy delay. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt trolled, mocked for sharing 2012 London Olympics picture

