Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Gold for India in discus throw, women's 400m race

Bharatpreet Singh claimed the gold medal in the discus throw event, while Rezoana Mallick Heena won gold in the women's 400m race. Additionally, Antima Pal earned a bronze medal in the women's 500m race.

India displayed an impressive performance on the first day of the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Yecheon, South Korea, securing three medals, including two gold and one bronze.

Bharatpreet Singh claimed the gold medal in the discus throw event, while Rezoana Mallick Heena won gold in the women's 400m race. Additionally, Antima Pal earned a bronze medal in the women's 500m race.

Bharatpreet Singh excelled in the discus throw, achieving a distance of 55.66 meters, which positioned him in the first place. In his fourth attempt, Singh marked an outstanding U20 discus throw of 56.18 meters, the best by an Indian athlete in almost nine years.

Heena secured the gold medal in the women's 400m race with a remarkable time of 52.31 seconds, earning her the title of 400-meter Asian Champion in the U18 and I20 categories. Previously, Heena had also won gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April, where she secured three medals, including two in the girl's 400m event and one in the girl's 4x400 team relay, along with a silver in the girl's 200m.

Antima Pal contributed to India's success by winning the bronze medal in the women's 5,000m race, completing the event in 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.