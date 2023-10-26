Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asian Para Games 2023: Sidhartha Babu bags gold medal with new record in mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event

    India's Sidhartha Babu clinched a gold medal with a new Games record in the mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

    Asian Para Games 2023: Sidhartha Babu clinched gold with new record in mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event
    India's Sidhartha Babu clinched a gold medal in the mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. Babu displayed a stellar performance at the event with a new Games record of 247.7 points in the finals and also secured a berth in the Paris Para Olympics 2024. Avani Lekhara finished 8th in the finals of the same event. With Babu's feat, India's gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games now stands at 17.

    Earlier today, Sachin Sarjerao Khiladi won the 16th gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2023 in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m.

    At the Asian Para Games, Sachin's best effort of 16.03m in his fourth attempt was enough to take him to the top of the podium. Another Indian athlete, Rohit Kumar, won bronze with a best throw of 14.56m.

