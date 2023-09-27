Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: 'Special' to see India's flag rising in China, says shooter Sift Samra after bagging gold

    Indian shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey created history on Wednesday with gold and bronze medals in the 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games 2023 in China.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    India celebrated a historic victory in shooting at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday as Sift Kaur Samra clinched the gold medal, while her compatriot Ashi Chouksey secured the bronze in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event. Sift Kaur Samra's performance was exceptional as she claimed the gold medal with a World and Games record-breaking score of 469.6. Her victory was particularly significant as she became the first Indian shooter to secure a gold medal in the rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games.

    Expressing her joy and pride, Samra mentioned how winning the gold in China made the achievement even more special. She stated, "Seeing the national flag rising in China feels really good and special."

    "I was just focussing on my shots and the process. I was thinking that I have to win a gold. I knew that India has not won gold in individual (50m 3P) event in the Asian Games. I wanted to be the first one to win this event," she added.

    While Samra's performance was stellar, her compatriot Ashi Chouksey had an impressive run but narrowly missed the silver medal. Chouksey was in contention for second place, but an 8.9 in her last shot dashed her hopes. Samra even playfully scolded her for the less-than-ideal final shot.

    "Yesterday we (she and Sift) were discussing that both the gold and silver should be ours. She was even scolding how you could shoot 8.9 in the last shot," Chouksey said.

    "There was a lot of pressure on me. When I took my rifle first, I was not getting in. So, I put it back. When I saw the timer, it was just 30 seconds left. I was not relaxed at all and since it was the last shot, I was very nervous. After all I had to shoot, so it went like that," Chouksey added.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
