'He's back to first love': Fans await Neymar Jr's return to Santos FC after terminating contract with Al-Hilal

After mutually terminating contract with Al Hilal, Neymar Jr is all set for a grand return to Santos FC, where he began his professional career before joining FC Barcelona. 

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Brazilian international Neymar Jr is all set for a grand return to Santos FC after he mutually agreed to terminate contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. After spending 18 months at the Al Hilal, the club and Neymar have decided to mutually agree to part ways, marking the end of his stint in Saudi Pro League. 

Neymar Jr joined Al Hilal with a reported salary of $104 million per year, but the Brazilian forward had been impactful as he featured in just seven games for the club since his joining in August 2023. The 32-year-old was on the sidelines due to injury and thus, missing significant portions of the season last year. The Brazilian star was not included in the Al Hilal squad for the second half of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, hinting at his potential exit from the club in the January transfer window. 

Earlier this month, Al Hilal club has already stated that the club has been looking for a replacement for Neymar Jr, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah being their one of the big targets. The Saudi Pro League club has confirmed the Brazilian international’s departure from the team, expressing their gratitude to him during his short stint and wished him luck for the future endevours. 

“Al‮-‬Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent. The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al Hilal, and wish the player success in his career,” the club said in a statement. 

As soon as Al Hilal and Neymar Jr officially terminated the contract, the news emerged that the Brazilian star will be returning to Santos FC, where he began his professional football career before he was signed by Barcelona FC. The news of his return to the Brazilian club was confirmed by Fabrizio Romario on his X handle (formerly Twitter). 

The fans have expressed their delight to see Neymar jr making his return to where he began his professional career. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the ardent football fans shared their excitement, with many calling Neymar has returned to his first love. 

