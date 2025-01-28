'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

In a gruesome and chilling act of vengeance, two brothers from Mokhasan village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly murdered a 45-year-old man in broad daylight in front of villagers.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

In a gruesome and chilling act of vengeance, two brothers from Mokhasan village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly murdered a 45-year-old man in broad daylight in front of villagers. The duo reportedly stabbed the man to death, flinging his intestines into the air in front of shocked onlookers.

The victim, Ratanji Thakor had been in a 15-year-long relationship with the brothers' mother—a relationship that the siblings believed tarnished their late father’s memory and brought shame to their family’s honor.

According to an FIR lodged with the Kalol Taluka Police, Sanjay Thakor, 27, and Jayesh Thakor, 23, had a long-standing feud with Ratanji. Investigating officer Unnati Patel explained that the brothers had warned Ratanji multiple times to stay away from their mother, even involving community elders in attempts to resolve the issue. "They have brawled with the victim a couple of times, too. The brothers even involved community elders in the matter, but their efforts to resolve the issue peacefully failed," Patel stated.

Despite their efforts, frustration gave way to fury, and the brothers allegedly decided to take justice into their own hands.

On Sunday, Ratanji and his associate, Jikuji Parmar, were working at a construction site in the village. Suddenly, the brothers stormed the site armed with a rod and a knife. Jayesh struck Ratanji on the head with the rod, causing him to collapse. As villagers and laborers watched in shock, Sanjay repeatedly stabbed the fallen man. Witnesses reported the horrifying sight of Sanjay flinging Ratanji’s intestines into the air as his brother stood guard, wielding the blood-soaked rod to prevent anyone from intervening.

The brothers fled the scene on their motorcycle, leaving the village in a state of terror and disbelief.

The police quickly mobilized to track the accused. Using their mobile phone locations, officers arrested Sanjay and Jayesh later that same day. Both have been booked under charges of murder and abetment.

"The sheer brutality of this crime has left the entire village shaken. This was a deeply personal vendetta carried out with unimaginable savagery," added Inspector Patel.

