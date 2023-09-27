Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Sangita's hat-trick powers India to 13-0 victory over Singapore

    Sangita's hat-trick led the Indian women's hockey team to an emphatic 13-0 victory over Singapore at the Asian Games. 

    Asian Games 2023: Sangita's hat-trick powers India to 13-0 victory over Singapore osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    In a sensational display of skill and teamwork, Sangita delivered an impressive hat-trick as the Indian women's hockey team secured a resounding 13-0 victory over Singapore during their riveting clash at the Asian Games. The match between India and Singapore in the women's hockey competition was a thrilling encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

    Before Singapore had a chance to recover from the early setback, India swiftly added two more goals through Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Deepika. In the waning moments of the first quarter, Navneet Kaur secured a double, extending India's lead to a commanding 5-0.

    As the second quarter commenced, the Indian squad displayed the same relentless determination. Deep Grace Ekka and Neha contributed two additional goals to India's tally, while Sangita netted the eighth goal of the match. At the midway point, India maintained a commanding 8-0 lead.

    Following the halftime interval, the Indian team maintained their dominance and continued to accumulate goals in the second half. Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, and Monika collectively scored five goals in the remaining two quarters, sealing a comprehensive victory for India, with Sangita Kumari achieving a hat-trick.

    The Indian women's hockey team is scheduled to face Malaysia in their next fixture at the Asian Games 2023, slated for Friday.

    Having been a consistent presence at the Asian Games since the 1982 edition, where they clinched the gold medal, the Indian women's team has a rich history in the tournament. In the previous Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, India secured the silver medal, highlighting their competitiveness at the highest level of the competition.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India secures Gold in Women's 25m pistol team event in Hangzhou

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: 18-year-old Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol event; 11th medal in shooting for India snt

    Asian Games 2023: 18-year-old Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol event; 11th medal in shooting for India

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's skeet team clinches bronze; Women's team misses podium osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's skeet team clinches bronze; Women's team misses podium

    Asian Games 2023 Vishnu Saravanan bags bronze in mens dinghy ilca7 event 3rd medal in sailing for india snt

    Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan bags bronze in Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 event; 3rd medal in sailing for India

    Asian Games 2023: Sift Samra wins gold, Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sift Samra wins gold, Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Nepal makes history with record-breaking performance against Mongolia osf

    Asian Games 2023: Nepal rewrite T20I record books with stellar show against Mongolia; check details

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: 18-year-old Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol event; 11th medal in shooting for India snt

    Asian Games 2023: 18-year-old Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol event; 11th medal in shooting for India

    Kerala: Man arrested for stabbing 17-year-old girl over rejecting marriage proposal rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for stabbing 17-year-old girl over rejecting marriage proposal

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23 vkp

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23

    Oktoberfest 7 best breweries to visit in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Oktoberfest: 7 best breweries to visit in Bangalore

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon