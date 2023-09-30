Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

Weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu's quest for glory at the 2023 Asian Games concluded in disappointment as she finished in fourth place in the women's 49kg category.

In weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games journey took a heartbreaking turn as she missed out on a podium finish, securing the fourth position in the women's 49kg event in Hangzhou on Saturday. The Olympic silver medalist faced immense pressure following a disappointing snatch performance. Her attempt to lift 117kg in the clean and jerk, which would have earned her a bronze, proved unsuccessful on two occasions. In her final try, she fell flat on her back and had to be assisted off the stage, leaving the weightlifting arena with a noticeable limp.

During the snatch segment, Chanu managed to lift only 83kg and encountered two failed attempts at 86kg. In her last snatch attempt, she struggled to rise from a squat position and tumbled forward as the bar descended onto her back. Notably, six other lifters outperformed her in the snatch category.

Meanwhile, India's women's handball team concluded their Asian Games campaign on a positive note with a convincing victory over Nepal. India secured the fifth spot by defeating Nepal 44-19 in a Group B match held at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium. Nidhi Sharma led the charge for India with an impressive tally of 11 goals, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 84.61%.

