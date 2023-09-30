Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

    Weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu's quest for glory at the 2023 Asian Games concluded in disappointment as she finished in fourth place in the women's 49kg category.

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    In weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games journey took a heartbreaking turn as she missed out on a podium finish, securing the fourth position in the women's 49kg event in Hangzhou on Saturday. The Olympic silver medalist faced immense pressure following a disappointing snatch performance. Her attempt to lift 117kg in the clean and jerk, which would have earned her a bronze, proved unsuccessful on two occasions. In her final try, she fell flat on her back and had to be assisted off the stage, leaving the weightlifting arena with a noticeable limp.

    During the snatch segment, Chanu managed to lift only 83kg and encountered two failed attempts at 86kg. In her last snatch attempt, she struggled to rise from a squat position and tumbled forward as the bar descended onto her back. Notably, six other lifters outperformed her in the snatch category.

    Meanwhile, India's women's handball team concluded their Asian Games campaign on a positive note with a convincing victory over Nepal. India secured the fifth spot by defeating Nepal 44-19 in a Group B match held at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium. Nidhi Sharma led the charge for India with an impressive tally of 11 goals, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 84.61%.

    Also Read: Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad osf

    Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Tennis Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinch Gold in mixed doubles Tennis event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale clinch Gold in mixed doubles Tennis event

    sports Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota osf

    Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more

    sports Asian Games 2023: Silver for Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Silver for Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna-7 top South Indian actresses RBA EAI

    Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna-7 top South Indian actresses

    Cake to Ice cream 7 irresistible coffee-infused desserts gcw eai

    Cake to Ice cream: 7 irresistible coffee-infused desserts

    Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra-7 beautiful Bollywood actresses RBA EAI

    Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra-7 beautiful Bollywood actresses

    All 6650 villages in Jammu and Kashmir now open defecation-free

    All 6650 villages in Jammu and Kashmir now open defecation-free

    cricket Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad osf

    Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon