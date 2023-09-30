Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club has made a historic announcement to rename Trent Bridge's iconic Pavilion End in tribute to the renowned cricketing legend, Stuart Broad, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

    cricket Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club has recently unveiled its plans to rename the iconic Pavilion End at Trent Bridge in honor of Stuart Broad, who bid adieu to international cricket earlier this year. This renaming serves as a fitting tribute to the illustrious career of England's legendary bowler, who etched his name in cricket history by claiming a remarkable 604 Test wickets – a feat achieved by only a select few, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, and Anil Kumble. Stuart Broad's connection with Trent Bridge runs deep, marked by his memorable performances on this hallowed cricket ground. Notable highlights include his historic Test hat-trick against India in 2011, the sole hat-trick ever taken at Trent Bridge, and his astonishing bowling figures of 8/15 against Australia in 2015, the best ever recorded in the venue's nearly two-century history. Both of these remarkable milestones occurred at what will soon become known as The Stuart Broad End.

    In expressing his sentiments, Stuart Broad remarked, "When I first visited Trent Bridge, as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game." He went on to say, "It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name."

    Broad, who hails from Nottingham, added, "Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge." He expressed his pride in this moment, not just for himself but for his family as well.

    Over the course of his illustrious career, Stuart Broad claimed 190 wickets in 43 appearances for both England and Nottinghamshire at his cherished home ground. His overall senior wicket tally stands at an impressive 1,268 scalps. A four-time Ashes champion, he was part of England's victorious 2010 World T20 squad and contributed to Nottinghamshire's 2010 County Championship win, 2022 Division Two title, and two one-day final victories.

    Nottinghamshire Chairman Andy Hunt praised Stuart Broad, acknowledging his remarkable achievements, both for England and Nottinghamshire. Hunt remarked, "Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable – it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders." He emphasized Broad's unwavering commitment to the county and his role as an exceptional ambassador for Nottinghamshire. Hunt concluded, "It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honor to his cricketing career."

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashraf retracts controversial 'dushman mulk' remark; praises 'fantastic' Indian reception snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashraf retracts controversial 'dushman mulk' remark; praises 'fantastic' Indian reception

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011 snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh reveals his choice as Axar Patel's replacement; relives memories from 2011

    1992 WC winner's shocker! "Muslims in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad will support Pakistan in World Cup 2023" - WATCH snt

    1992 WC winner's shocker! 'Muslims in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad will support Pakistan in World Cup 2023' - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag offers advice to India; reveals Dhoni's one-liner in 2011 to handle pressure snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag offers advice to India; reveals Dhoni's one-liner in 2011 to handle pressure

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Kerala-7 romantic honeymoon destinations in India RBA EAI

    Goa to Kerala-7 romantic honeymoon destinations in India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Kerala gold rate September 30 2023 rkn

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices dip for fifth consecutive day; biggest low offers after 6 months

    PM Modi launches Sankalp Saptaah, calls aspirational blocks programme a symbol of success of Team Bharat

    'Symbol of success of Team Bharat...' PM Modi at ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ launch

    6 unknown facts about Kedarnath Temple rkn

    6 unknown facts about Kedarnath Temple

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon