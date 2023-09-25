Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India's itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more

    India is set to dazzle at the Asian Games 2023 as they compete in various sports, including the women's cricket final, tennis, shooting, rowing, gymnastics, and more. Join us as we follow their journey to secure gold and glory on the international stage.

    Asian Games 2023: India's Itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    The schedule for the Asian Games 2023 on September 25 is packed with exciting events and showcases India's determination to excel across various sports disciplines. The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the women's cricket final, where India is vying for its first gold medal. Led by the talented Smriti Mandhana, the women's cricket team is brimming with confidence after a dominant performance against Bangladesh in the semi-finals. Apart from cricket, the Indian contingent is set to make its mark in tennis and wushu, with high hopes of securing medals. The shooting arena also promises medal prospects as several Indian shooters are poised for action in different categories.

    India's performance in rowing has already been impressive, and fans will be eagerly watching Thanjam Priya Devi and Rukmani as they compete in the W8+ final, aiming to add to India's medal tally.

    Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the events and timings for September 25, 2023, at the Asian Games:

    Swimming

    Various events featuring Indian swimmers, with finals scheduled in the evening.

    Boxing

    Indian boxers, including Arundhati Choudhary, Deepak Kumar, and Nishant Dev, competing in different weight categories.

    Basketball

    Both the women's and men's teams facing opponents in the round-robin stage.

    Chess

    Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Vidit Gujarathi, and Arjun Kumar participating in individual events.

    Cricket

    The much-anticipated women's cricket final where India will lock horns with Sri Lanka for gold.

    Gymnastics

    Pranati Nayak in the Artistic Gymnastics qualification round.

    Handball

    The Indian women's handball team facing Japan in the preliminary round.

    Judo

    Garima Chaudhary representing India in the Women's -70 Kg category.

    Rugby

    The Indian women's rugby team competing against Singapore in Group F.

    Rowing

    Indian rowers participating in various events, with finals scheduled in the morning.

    Sailing

    Indian sailors competing in different categories and races throughout the day.

    Shooting

    Indian shooters, including Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, aiming for medals in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual & Team and Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual & Team events.

    Tennis

    Indian tennis players in singles and doubles matches, with exciting matchups on the cards.

    Wushu

    Indian wushu athletes Vikrant Baliyan, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Naorem Roshibina Devi competing in various rounds and categories.
    With such a diverse range of sports and events, India is poised to make its presence felt at the Asian Games 2023 on September 25. As the nation eagerly awaits these thrilling competitions, the athletes are prepared to give their best and bring glory to their country.

    Also Read: Meet the men's 10m air rifle team that clinched India's first Asian Games 2023 gold with world record effort

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
