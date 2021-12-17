  • Facebook
    Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Harmanpreet Singh's brace hands India 3-1 win vs Pakistan to get closer to semis

    India is taking part in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It faced off against Pakistan on Friday, winning 3-1 and edging closer to a semi-final spot.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dhaka, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 6:37 PM IST
    On Friday, India faced off against arch-rival Pakistan in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy currently being held in Dhaka. It managed a 3-1 win, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's brace, as India has edged closer to a berth in the semis. While he scored both his goals via penalty corners in the eighth and 53rd minute, Akashdeep Singh was the man to add the third in the 42nd.

    For Pakistan, Junaid Manzoor was the lone scorer in the 45th minute. It happened to be India's second tournament win after drubbing host Bangladesh 9-0. In the opening game, it had drawn Korea 2-2. On the other hand, Pakistan remains winless in the two games, having drawn Japan goalless in its competition opener.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

    India remains at the top of the table, accumulating seven points from three matches. It will be facing off against Japan in the final game of the tournament's group stage. In the meantime, Pakistan is placed fourth, with just a point from the two matches. The two teams happen to be the defending champions, having shared the prize last season in Muscat, with the final getting washed out.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 6:42 PM IST
