    Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 16 medals

    The Asia Youth Para Games 2021 is currently being held in Bahrain. Meanwhile, the Indian para shuttlers did a commendable job to win 16 medals.

    Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 16 medals
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Riffa, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 1:33 PM IST
    A few months back, the Indian para-athletes did a great job in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, winning with a record medal haul, surpassing the Tokyo Olympics 2020 tally. Inspired by the same, the Indian para shuttlers recently came up with fine performances. They bagged 16 medals in the ongoing Asia Youth Para Games, being held at Riffa in Bahrain.

    Considering the medal haul, it has been four golds, seven silvers and five bronze medals. Nithya Sre and Sanjana cem up with the gold medals in women's singles in the SH6 and SL3 categories. Palak and Sanjana bagged medals of the same colours in the women's doubles in the SL3 and SU5 classes, while Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja bagged golds in the men's doubles SL3 and SL4 sections.

    ALSO READ: Winter Olympics 2022 - No US official delegation to be sent to Beijing

    As for silver, Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni did it in the mixed doubles of the SH6 category, followed by Jyoti in women's singles SL4 classification. Among men, Naveen S did it in singles SL4, along with Hardik Makkar in singles SU5, Karan Paneer and Ruthick Ragupathi in doubles SU5. Also, Hardik and Sanjana bagged silvers in mixed doubles SL3 and SU5 divisions.

    Among the bronze medalists, Palak Kohli took the same in the singles SU5 category, followed by Palak and Nehal in mixed doubles SL3 and SU5 categories. Naveen and Makkar won bronze in the men's doubles SU5 class, with Kulkarni in the SH6 singles. The competition was held between December 2-6, with more than 700 athletes taking part from nearly 30 nations.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 1:33 PM IST
