Andrei Arlovski calls out Jack Doherty’s bodyguard after viral scuffle, as streamer escalates with multi‑man fight idea.

Former UFC heavyweight Andrei Arlovski has publicly called out streamer Jack Doherty’s security guard for a boxing match following a heated backstage scuffle. The incident occurred during the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event, where Arlovski clashed with members of Doherty’s entourage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Video footage showed individuals from Doherty’s crew attempting to swing at Arlovski, though the streamer himself did not directly engage. Speaking later with Ariel Helwani, Arlovski confirmed his interest in settling matters inside the ring. “Ariel, you have more connections, please hook me up. Yes, I would love to, especially with that bodyguard guy,” Arlovski said, thanking fans for their supportive messages.

Doherty quickly responded on social media, revealing that his bodyguard was willing to accept the challenge. In a post on X, the streamer insisted the bout could deliver major paydays. “My security is down to box that Andrei guy in a fight. So Andrei, you want to box or fight my security guard, let’s set it up and do it the right way. You guys would get the biggest paydays of your lives, and me too, baby. You’re not leaving me out of this sh*t because I brought you back. We’re going to do a fight: My security vs. you. I’ll get all the money, but you two will fight. Let’s go,” Doherty declared.

The situation escalated further when Doherty released a follow‑up video proposing an even more unusual scenario. He suggested Arlovski could face multiple opponents at once, including himself and his friends. “Or we can 3 vs. 1, Andrei. It will be all three of us in the ring. He doesn’t stand a chance. I think all three of us can easily take him. Maybe we’ll 4 vs. 1 him. You guys let us know. Or it could just be my security guy vs. Andrei. You guys decide,” Doherty told his followers.

The exchange has quickly gone viral, with fans debating whether Arlovski should accept the single‑opponent challenge or respond to Doherty’s multi‑man proposal. While no official fight has been confirmed, the back‑and‑forth has added another layer of spectacle to the already chaotic world of crossover boxing events.

Arlovski, nicknamed “The Pitbull,” remains eager to prove himself against Doherty’s camp, while the streamer continues to push boundaries with his unconventional fight offers.