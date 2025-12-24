5 WWE 2025 Twists Fans Never Expected Including Cena Heel Turn
John Cena Turns Heel
John Cena’s retirement tour delivered the most shocking twist of all. At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Cena turned heel for the first time in decades. Aligning himself with The Rock, he betrayed Cody Rhodes and captured his 17th world title. Adopting the “Last Real Champion” persona, Cena’s transformation stunned fans worldwide.
Jey Uso Wins The Royal Rumble
Another jaw‑dropping moment came at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. Jey Uso outlasted major names including Cena and CM Punk to claim victory. He then chose Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent, defeating The Ring General to become World Heavyweight Champion. Uso’s triumph marked a career‑defining achievement and cemented his place among WWE’s elite.
AJ Lee Returns
After nearly a decade away, AJ Lee made her long‑awaited comeback in September. She joined husband CM Punk in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The rivalry culminated in a mixed tag team clash at Wrestlepalooza, WWE’s first premium live event on ESPN. Lee’s return added nostalgia and star power to an already heated storyline.
Paul Heyman Betrays Roman Reigns
WrestleMania 41 Night One featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Paul Heyman, long associated with Reigns, shocked the WWE Universe by betraying both Punk and his Tribal Chief. The betrayal was one of the most dramatic twists of the year, leaving fans speechless and altering the landscape of WWE’s top tier.
Liv Morgan Costs Cena His Final Match
John Cena’s final premium live event appearance came at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. The contest ended in controversy as Liv Morgan returned, delivered a low blow to Cena, and helped Dominik secure victory. The moment echoed Cena’s own heel turn earlier in the year, closing his career with drama.
