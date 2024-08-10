Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aman Sehrawat's 100gm relief: How Olympic bronze hero lost 4.6kg in 10 hrs to avoid Vinesh Phogat-like agony

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who became the nation's youngest Olympic bronze medalist on Friday, faced a monumental challenge before his final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    To gain something, Aman Sehrawat had to first endure the pain of losing something significant. The young Indian wrestler, who became the nation's youngest Olympic bronze medalist on Friday, faced a monumental challenge before his final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024. After suffering a semi-final defeat to eventual champion Rei Higuchi of Japan, Aman had to shed a substantial 4.5 kilograms of body weight in just 10 hours to qualify for his 57 kg bronze medal match.

    The semi-final loss on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. left Aman with little time to dwell on the defeat. Instead, he and his coaches, Jagmander Singh and Virender Dahiya, quickly shifted their focus to the arduous task ahead. The scales showed a weight of 61.5 kg, leaving Aman significantly over the required limit for his weight category. To compete, Aman had to weigh in at 57 kg or less by the next morning.

    The mission began with a 90-minute mat session where Aman engaged in intense standing wrestling drills. This was immediately followed by an hour-long hot-bath session designed to induce sweating and aid in rapid weight loss. By midnight, the team moved to the gym, where Aman ran non-stop on the treadmill for an hour. Despite the grueling workout, the scales still showed excess weight.

    Determined to make the weight, Aman continued his weight-cutting regime. After a brief 30-minute break, he endured five rounds of 5-minute sauna sessions. However, by the end of the final session, Aman still had 900 grams to lose. A massage and a light jogging session ensued, but the final push came with five 15-minute running intervals. It wasn't until 4:30 a.m. that Aman finally reached 56.9 kg, just 100 grams below the critical limit.

    This grueling overnight effort drew stark comparisons to a recent heartbreak in the Indian camp. Vinesh Phogat, another Indian wrestling star, had narrowly missed her weight requirement by just 100 grams, costing her a chance at an Olympic medal. For Aman, those 100 grams were a relief rather than a tragedy, as they allowed him to compete in the crucial bronze medal bout.

    Throughout the night, Aman consumed minimal sustenance—lukewarm water with lemon and honey, and a bit of coffee—to maintain his energy levels while cutting weight. Despite the physical and mental exhaustion, Aman remained focused. "I watched videos of wrestling bouts the whole night," he said, foregoing sleep to stay sharp for the upcoming match.

    His coach, Virender Dahiya, spoke about the tension within the team. "Weight cutting is routine, normal for us, but there was a lot of tension due to what happened the other day with Vinesh. We could not let slip another medal," he remarked. The entire team, including Aman, stayed awake through the night, constantly monitoring his weight every hour.

    All the hard work and perseverance paid off when Aman stepped onto the mat on Friday. He defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to secure the bronze medal, etching his name in history as India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist. His remarkable journey from defeat and despair to triumph and glory is a testament to his unwavering determination and the relentless support of his coaches. Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal is not just a symbol of his wrestling prowess but also of his resilience in the face of adversity.

