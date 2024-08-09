Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'More pride thanks to our wrestlers': PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat for bagging BRONZE at Paris Olympics

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

    More pride thanks to our wrestlers PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat for bagging BRONZE at Paris Olympics snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Sehrawat's victory came after a decisive 13-5 win against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz, continuing India's proud wrestling tradition of medaling since the 2008 Beijing Games.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Sehrawat's achievement, expressing the nation's pride in the wrestler's dedication and perseverance. "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," wrote PM Modi on X.

    Sehrawat's journey to the bronze wasn't without challenges. On Thursday, he faced a tough semifinal bout against Japan's top-seeded wrestler, Rei Higuchi, where he fell short, leading to the bronze medal clash with Cruz. Despite the setback, Sehrawat showcased his resilience, ensuring India added another medal to its tally.

    With Sehrawat's win, India's medal count at the Paris Olympics has now reached six, including five bronze medals and a silver, the latter won by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

    Aman's success in Paris adds to India's rich legacy in wrestling, following in the footsteps of Sushil Kumar, who won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. His victory is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the strength and consistency of Indian wrestling on the global stage.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manish Sisodia walks out of jail 17 months after arrest, chants 'Inquilab Zindabad' (WATCH) gcw

    Manish Sisodia walks out of jail 17 months after arrest, chants 'Inquilab Zindabad' (WATCH)

    PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on August 10 to review relief and rehabilitation efforts dmn

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow to review rehabilitation efforts

    1971 like situation Scores of people gather at India-Bangladesh border amid rising unrest; WATCH viral videos vkp

    '1971-like situation': Scores of people gather at India-Bangladesh border amid unrest; WATCH viral videos

    Karnataka Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025 vkp

    Karnataka: Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025

    Paris Olympics 2024 'It's not colour of medal, but...': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise after Neeraj Chopra's silver snt

    'It's not colour of medal, but..': Indian-origin CEO honours free visas promise despite Neeraj Chopra's silver

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Brazilian plane with 62 people on board crashes in Sao Paulo; dramatic videos surface (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: Brazilian plane with 62 people on board crashes in Sao Paulo; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Wrestling Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal in men's 57 freestyle wrestling scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: India's Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her glamorous style in her BOLD thigh-high slit gown; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her glamorous style in her BOLD thigh-high slit gown; take a look

    Top 5 things to look for when purchasing a new smartphone gcw

    Top 5 things to look for when purchasing a new smartphone

    Nagarjuna REVEALS Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding date, says actor was 'depressed' after divorce with Samantha RKK

    Nagarjuna REVEALS Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding date, says actor was 'depressed' after divorce with Samantha

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon