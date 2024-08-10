Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aman Sehrawat wins bronze at Paris Olympics, lauded for extending India's wrestling medal streak since 2008

    Aman Sehrawat delivered on expectations by securing the bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

    Aman Sehrawat wins bronze at Paris Olympics, lauded for extending India's wrestling medal streak since 2008
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 12:41 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 12:41 AM IST

    Aman Sehrawat delivered on expectations by securing the bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. In a dominant performance, the 21-year-old U-23 world champion defeated Darian Toi Cruz with a score of 13-5 in the bronze medal match at Champ de Mars Arena, bringing some much-needed joy to the Indian wrestling team, which has been mired in controversies.

    Also read: 'More pride thanks to our wrestlers': PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat for bagging BRONZE at Paris Olympics

    As the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games, Aman did not disappoint. His victory ensured that India's streak of winning wrestling medals at the Olympics, which began in 2008, continued unbroken.

    The tradition was started by Sushil Kumar, who won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. This legacy was carried forward by Yogeshwar Dutt in 2012, Sakshi Malik in 2016, and Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia in 2021. Aman's achievement now adds another chapter to this proud history.

    Aman Sehrawat's performance not only secured his bronze medal but also contributed to India's tally of six medals at the Paris Olympics, bringing the country closer to matching its seven-medal record from the Tokyo Games.

    In contrast, Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) were unable to advance to the medal rounds in their respective weight categories. Additionally, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) faced disappointment as she was disqualified from the gold-medal match due to being overweight.

    The disqualification sparked significant controversy in India, prompting the decision to be challenged in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing has concluded, and a verdict is anticipated by Sunday evening.

    Also read: CAS to rule on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal before Paris Olympics 2024 ends

    Teenager Antim Pangal found herself in trouble after using her accreditation card to send her sister to the Games Village. Both she and her entourage were deported as a result.

    In the wrestling match, the action was intense, with both competitors showcasing rapid and dynamic moves. Once Aman had assessed his Puerto Rican opponent, he quickly established dominance. By the end of the first period, Aman had secured a solid 6-3 lead, thanks to a series of successful takedowns.

    True to his strategy, Aman, known for his endurance, focused on exhausting his opponent before going for the decisive moves.

    With commanding victories over Vladimir Egorov and Zelimkhan Abakarov, the Indian wrestler advanced to the semifinals without allowing a single point. However, he struggled against Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semifinal match.

    After losing his parents at the young age of 12, the renowned Chhatrasal Stadium, where his father had enrolled him in 2013, became a second home to him. This center has produced four Olympic medallists for India: Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya.

    Reetika Hooda (76kg) will compete on Saturday. If she secures a medal, India will match its medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics.

    Here's a look at how Indians reacted to Sehrawat's bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024:

