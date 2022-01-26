  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFCON 2021: Did Senegal opt for result over Sadio Mane's safety? Medical expert condemns 'shocking' choice

    The Liverpool forward scored the opening goal in Senegal's 2-0 win over Cape Verde, but had just moments earlier clashed heads with the latter's goalkeeper Vozinha.

    AFCON 2021 Did Senegal opt for result against Cape Verde over Sadio Mane safety after Vozinha collision expert condemns shocking choice
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cameroon, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 6:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Senegal's football team has found itself in the middle of a controversy after they decided to allow star player Sadio Mane to play following a head injury during their Africa Cup of Nations 2021 last-16 game at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Cameroon.

    The Liverpool forward scored the opening goal in Senegal's 2-0 win over Cape Verde but had just moments earlier clashed heads with the latter's goalkeeper Vozinha. Mane received treatment after the collision in the 54th minute with Vozinha, who was taken off on a stretcher after being shown a red card. However, the Senegal forward played on despite initially being knocked out. In the 63rd minute, Mane scored Senegal's opener, but seven minutes later, he lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be eventually substituted.

    Speaking about the injury and Mane's subsequent trip to the hospital, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse told the media, "He felt faint, his head was spinning, and he had to go there."

    The decision to let Sadio Mane continue to play despite the collision has sparked a debate over Senegal's choice to put the result over a player's safety. Brain injury association Headway's Deputy Chief Executive Luke Griggs said that Senegal should have at the very least considered the possibility of a concussion following the 'sickening' collision that left both players in enough distress.

    "On the face of it, this seems to be yet another example of football putting results ahead of player safety," Griggs lamented.

    Griggs insisted that the principle of 'if in doubt, sit it out' should have been implemented without another ball being kicked. "The image of the player collapsing on the ground and having to be helped from the pitch after scoring his goal should tell you everything you need to know about the impact and the effect it had had on his brain," he stated.

    "Yet again, the desire to win is seen as being worth serious risks to players' health. It is simply shocking that this continues to happen," Griggs exclaimed.

    In 2021, the International Football Association Board had recommended the introduction of concussion substitution after consultation with medical experts and national associations. Teams were allowed to bring on an additional substitute if required to facilitate replacing players with a suspected concussion, but the recommendation was not fully adopted across the game.

    The Headway deputy chief executive added that it is now a real test of leadership for the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, particularly if Senegal declare Sadio Mane fit for Sunday's quarter-final. "If football wants to be taken seriously when it comes to concussion, it simply must take action to enforce and strengthen its protocols," Griggs concluded.

    Following the collision, both Sadio Mane and Vozinha were pictured together smiling and giving football fans the thumbs up. The Liverpool forward shared the photograph in his Instagram story stating that everything was fine and thanked fans for all the messages poured in. The Senegal star was later discharged and rejoined his teammates at their hotel. Mane is expected to be back for Liverpool's next Premier League game against Leicester on February 10 after the tournament's conclusion.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club-ayh

    Here's what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes-ayh

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

    Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India-ayh

    Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas has it easy vs Jannik Sinner to seal semis berth, netizens delighted

    AFCON 2021 Cameroon vs Comoros Olembe Stadium stampede sparks chorus of nobody should go to a football match and not come home

    AFCON 2021: Olembe Stadium stampede sparks chorus of nobody should go to a football match and not come home

    Recent Stories

    Dont take law in your hands Railway Minister after job aspirants set train ablaze gcw

    'Don't take law in your hands': Railway Minister after job aspirants set train ablaze

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa RCB

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division Nirbhaya Squad watch gcw

    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division 'Nirbhaya Squad'

    Republic Day 2022 Sadhguru calls for Save Soil movement across the nation

    Republic Day: Sadhguru calls for Save Soil movement across India

    Greg Chappell hails MS Dhoni as one of the sharpest cricket minds-ayh

    Greg Chappell hails MS Dhoni as "one of the sharpest cricket minds"

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon