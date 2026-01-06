Aakash Chopra raises concerns over Rishabh Pant’s ODI utilization ahead of India’s three‑match series against New Zealand.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the team management’s handling of Rishabh Pant ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. India will face the Black Caps in a three‑match contest beginning January 11 in Vadodara, with Pant and KL Rahul named as the two wicketkeeper‑batters in the 15‑member squad.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, highlighted Pant’s lack of opportunities despite being consistently included in squads. “Rishabh Pant hasn’t played ODIs since 2023, but he remains part of the team. He is a generational talent. His numbers aren’t that good in ODIs and T20Is as of now. That is also a reality. However, not playing him a single match since 2023, but keeping him with the team says that I am not the only one who is saying that he is a good player. The team is also saying the same thing. However, when it’s his turn to play, you don’t play him,” Chopra said.

He added that Pant should have been given a run in the recent ODI series against South Africa. “When there was a chance to play, you could have played him in all three matches, and if he had done well, he would have remained with the team, or else you could have said that he is not in your scheme of things. You didn’t give him a chance at all, and a chance won’t come now,” Chopra remarked.

Pant has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50 in 27 ODI innings but has featured in only one ODI in the last three years, making six runs against Sri Lanka in August 2024.

Chopra also questioned the decision to play Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of Pant at No. 4 against South Africa, despite Gaikwad being dropped for the New Zealand series. “You are making someone roam around with the team, but you are not giving him a chance. The guy you played, you played him out of position, and you dropped him even though he scored runs. Two plus two is not becoming four. Your math is not mathing,” Chopra said.

He further suggested a disconnect between selectors and team management. “It seems like the selectors are thinking something and the team management is thinking something else. The selectors might be saying that they have kept Ruturaj as an opening backup, but the team management says they would play him at No. 4, play Tilak Varma, and play Washington Sundar at No. 5, but won’t play Rishabh Pant. It is not working out,” Chopra observed.

Washington Sundar batted at No. 5 in the first ODI against South Africa, while Tilak Varma featured in the final game but did not get to bat.