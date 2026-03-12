Following India's historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory, head coach Gautam Gambhir visited a Gurudwara. This came amid criticism from Kirti Azad over taking the trophy to a temple, a comment Gambhir said would dilute the team's achievement.

Indian men's cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital on Thursday to offer prayers after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Men in Blue made history by securing a record third Men's T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gambhir responds to Kirti Azad's criticism

His visit comes amid the critical comments from the former Indian cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad, who criticised the Indian leadership, including Gambhir, for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Reacting to Azad's comments, Gambhir said in an interview with ANI, "I think it's not even worth answering that question. It's a big moment for the entire country. I think it is important that we celebrate a World Cup win, and that's why I say certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts which is not fair to the boys. If you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done."

Following the win, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir and ICC Chairman Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Kirti questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sport does not belong to any religion or caste. Kirti Azad had said, "140 crore people were excited when Team India, which includes people from all religions, won. A sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport. As a sportsperson, I say Team India made India victorious. Team India won, and this is a matter of pride for the people of India."

Gambhir's decorated career

As India's head coach, Gambhir now has titles at the Champions Trophy 2025, Asia Cup 2025, and the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside an Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor. Having won the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup, the Asia Cup and IPL during his playing days, the Delhi-born has carved out quite a heavy list of accomplishments for himself. (ANI)