Fresh from India's T20 World Cup triumph, opening batter Abhishek Sharma visited the French Embassy in Delhi. The embassy congratulated him and Team India, wishing him well for the upcoming IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma visited the French embassy on Thursday, fresh after India's T20 World Cup title win. Sharing the news on X, the French Embassy in India wrote, "The French Embassy was delighted to welcome Abhishek Sharma, fresh from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Warm congratulations to him and Team India on this remarkable achievement. We also extend our best wishes to him for the upcoming IPL season."

Stellar World Cup Performance

The 25-year-old opener batter played a crucial knock of 52 runs off just 21 balls in the summit clash against New Zealand, which helped India win the match by a big margin of 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sharma made 141 runs in the tournament with the help of two half-centuries and also took the final wicket against New Zealand in the final. The young batter had struggled during the early stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, registering three consecutive ducks.

Tops ICC T20I Rankings

Despite his lean run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the left-handed batter retained the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, which were updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. After scoring a blistering half-century in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Sharma retained his top spot with 875 rating points to his name.

India's Historic Triumph

With the win, India clinched back-to-back titles and became the first team to win three Men's T20 World Cup trophies since the tournament's inception. Men in Blue also became the first side to win the title at home.

Upcoming IPL Season

Sharma will now feature in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Pat Cummins will lead his side in the upcoming season. (ANI)