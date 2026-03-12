Following India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been controversially labelled the 'biggest red flag' in the squad by fans in a viral poll. This reaction stems from his new public relationship with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, which some fans deem inappropriate so soon after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

The star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was part of Team India that recently clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, following a victory in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pandya was one of the instrumental players in the Men in Blue’s title defence success, contributing with crucial runs and wickets throughout the tournament, helping India secure their back-to-back T20 World Cup triumph. The 32-year-old was part of Team India that won the previous edition of the tournament in 2024.

However, Hardik Pandya found himself off the field not only for his behaviour during India’s title win celebrations with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, but also for a viral poll by fans who labelled him ‘biggest red flag’ in the India squad after the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph.

Also Read: Complaint against Hardik Pandya for 'disrespecting' national flag

Why Hardik Pandya Labelled ‘Biggest Red Flag’?

Hardik Pandya is often known for his flamboyance and off-field antics, which some fans feel overshadow his on-field contributions. In a video posted by content creator Arham Chordia on his official Instagram handle, he asked the fans to name the Indian cricketer who has the biggest red flag in the current India squad.

The majority of the fans voted Hardik Pandya as the Indian cricketer with the ‘biggest red flag’. One of the main reasons for this was the Indian all-rounder’s relationship with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, whom he has been dating since 2025. One fan stated that it is ‘not appropriate’ for Hardik to be in a relationship at this time when his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, is single.

“Recently, he has a girlfriend, and I think it is not appropriate as his ex-partner is alone and he's now enjoying his life,” a fan said in a video.

The fans’ opinion on Hardik Pandya’s personal life came after his T20 World Cup celebrations with his partner, Mahieka Sharma, moments of which went viral online and sparked debate about public displays of affection (PDA) and the focus on his relationship during the historic victory.

Hardik and Mahieka have been in a relationship since late 2025 and publicly acknowledged their romance in early 2026, following his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024.

Hardik Pandya Post Divorce with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020, but their marriage ended in 2024 following mutual separation. However, the ex-couple decided to co-parent their son Agastya Pandya, who was born in 2020, and the star all-rounder recently gifted a black Range Rover to Agastya and Natasa as a gesture of support and care.

Following the divorce, Hardik Pandya went on to help Team India clinch the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and became emotional after the victory, recalling the difficult period he had faced personally and the journey it took to return to top form. Thereafter, Hardik continued to focus on his cricketing career and personal growth.

In 2025, Hardik Pandya’s rumours of his relationship with Mahieka Sharma sparked before it became official after the couple was spotted leaving for the Maldives at the Mumbai International Airport to celebrate the all-rounder’s birthday, confirming their budding romance to fans and media alike. Over the last one year, Hardik and Mahieka have been frequently seen together, keeping their relationship steady and in the public eye.

Throughout India’s T20 World Cup campaign, Mahieka Sharma accompanied Hardik Pandya in every match, offering support from the stands and celebrating the team’s successes alongside players and their families.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar Walk 14 KM Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai After T20 WC Glory (WATCH)