Navratri Day 9: Why do we worship Goddess Siddhidatri? Know puja, colour, Vidhi and more

Navratri, the bright holiday honoring Goddess Durga, has begun, and devotees will celebrate the nine auspicious days with much love and devotion, as they do every year. This year, Shardiya Navratri begins on October 3 and ends on October 12. This festival is observed by fasting, nightly celebrations, and social events such as garba. Navratri emphasizes dedication and community, with devotees participating in a variety of rites and customs to honor the goddess in all of her incarnations. The celebrations culminate on the tenth day with Dussehra (or Vijayadashami), a significant festival that represents the triumph of good over evil.

The ninth day of Navratri, Maha Navami, honors Goddess Durga's ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri. Goddess Durga, also known as Mahisasuramardini, is said to have killed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Goddess Siddhidatri is shown as one of the most glorious of the Navadurga, wearing a red saree and riding a lion. Her four hands hold a Lotus, a Shankha, a chakra, and a hammer.

Navratri 2024 Day 9 Colour Purple

Purple is associated with this day; it denotes grandeur, majesty, and prosperity. Wearing purple while worshipping Navdurga is believed to bestow wealth, luxury, and spiritual vitality to people who do so.

Puja Vidhi for Mata Siddhidatri on Day 9

Maha Navami is one of the most significant Durga Puja days. Kanya Pujan concludes the puja rites, which began with the Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Pujas. On this day, nine young girls are worshipped as Navdurga as part of the Kanya Puja. Devotees wash their feet and cover their foreheads with tilak. In addition, they are given money and presents, while puris, halwa, and black chana are served as bhog.

